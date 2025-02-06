Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Identifying Broad High-Purity Zones

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has received results from a sampling and mapping program on its 100% owned Table Mountain Silica Project, located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.
Key Highlights
Three distinct zones of high-purity silica mineralization identified within the Mount Wilson Quartzite Formation.
98.86% SiO2 over a total of 62.11 metres of channel sampling in five channels at the main Table Mountain Zone.
Outcrop sampling returned 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2 from 45 samples at Table Mountain Zone, 97.83% to 99.49% SiO2 from 13 samples at South Zone, and 95.82% to 99.82% SiO2 from 29 samples at Southeast Zone. *
Very low deleterious elements identified in all samples.
President of Troy Minerals Inc., Yannis Tsitos commented: "These comprehensive maiden assay results validate the potential of Table Mountain as a key high-purity silica asset. Sampling confirmed the exceptional quality and consistency of silica mineralization across the Project. With grades reaching 98 to 99% SiO2 across multiple zones of extensive outcrop exposure, and sampling ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2 at the main Table Mountain Zone, we are rapidly advancing our understanding of this strategic asset. The Project's infrastructure advantages and proximity to existing silica operations further enhance its potential as we work to establish Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market, positioning the Company for long-term growth."
The sampling program consisted of both systematic grab samples and channel samples, with a total of 110 grab samples (107 outcrop and 3 float) taken within the property area and 70 channel samples collected from 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres of channels.
Figure 1. Index Map
Outcrop Sampling Results
Three main areas returned significant high-purity silica results: the Table Mountain Zone, located at the north end of the Property, the South Zone, and the Southeast Zone.
The most extensively sampled zone was the Table Mountain Zone, which returned an average grade of 98.90% SiO2 from 45 grab samples (42 outcrop, 3 float), with values ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2. Additionally, from these samples the following average values were returned: 0.31% Fe2O3, 0.01% CaO, 0.14% Al2O3, 0.02% MgO, 0.01% TiO2, 0.01% P2O5, and 14ppm boron. See Figure 2 and Table 1. *
Figure 2. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2
Table 1. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Samples
Sample #
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
299516
509114
5685249
99.41
0.11
0.02
0.39
0.01
<0.01
<0.01
6
299517
509193
5685166
98.84
0.14
0.01
0.23
0.02
<0.01
<0.01
8
299518
509314
5685171
99.20
0.10
0.01
0.25
0.02
<0.01
0.01
10
299519
509350
5685151
98.26
0.12
0.01
0.35
0.01
<0.01
0.01
15
299520
509369
5685129
99.20
0.13
0.01
0.21
<0.01
<0.01
0.03
16
299521
509395
5685107
99.17
0.15
0.01
0.27
0.02
<0.01
0.01
8
299522
509418
5685094
98.78
0.23
0.02
0.26
0.01
<0.01
0.01
12
299523
509442
5685075
98.59
0.14
0.02
0.26
<0.01
0.01
0.01
12
299524
509450
5685043
99.74
0.07
0.01
0.30
0.01
0.01
0.01
6
299525
509471
5685019
98.58
0.04
0.01
0.36
0.01
0.01
0.01
7
299526
509482
5684990
99.25
0.14
0.02
0.27
0.04
0.01
0.01
7
299527
509500
5684961
99.66
0.16
0.02
0.31
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299528
509515
5684938
99.21
0.14
0.01
0.32
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299529
509538
5684911
99.13
0.11
0.01
0.27
0.03
0.01
0.01
21
299530
509561
5684862
98.18
0.25
0.01
0.31
0.03
0.01
0.01
7
299531
509598
5684823
98.93
0.27
0.02
0.36
0.03
0.01
0.01
7
299532
509583
5684759
98.99
0.09
0.01
0.30
<0.01
0.01
0.01
7
299533
509619
5684743
98.72
0.16
0.01
0.35
0.02
0.01
0.01
14
299534
509641
5684726
98.18
0.30
0.01
0.33
0.04
0.01
0.02
15
299535
509712
5684697
99.41
0.13
0.01
0.30
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299536
509736
5684685
99.27
0.11
0.01
0.33
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299537
509764
5684670
98.58
0.13
0.02
0.36
0.03
0.01
0.02
8
299548
509306
5685510
99.32
0.14
0.01
0.29
0.01
0.01
0.01
18
299560
509476
5685127
98.99
0.13
0.01
0.32
0.03
0.01
0.02
27
299561
509472
5685107
99.01
0.05
0.01
0.32
0.01
0.01
<0.01
18
299562
509457
5685115
98.74
0.15
0.01
0.26
0.01
0.01
0.02
28
299563
509439
5685112
98.35
0.20
0.02
0.34
0.02
0.01
0.01
27
299564
509459
5685092
99.20
0.09
0.01
0.32
<0.01
0.01
0.01
21
299565
509487
5685107
99.49
0.09
0.01
0.28
0.03
0.01
0.02
28
299566
509490
5685083
98.48
0.25
0.02
0.35
0.01
0.01
0.01
26
299567
509503
5685071
99.03
0.11
0.02
0.34
0.02
0.01
<0.01
21
299568
509477
5685067
99.16
0.10
0.01
0.30
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
18
299569
509478
5685044
98.68
0.10
0.01
0.32
0.03
0.01
<0.01
20
299570
509506
5685041
98.46
0.43
0.02
0.32
0.06
0.01
0.01
29
299571
509523
5685054
98.81
0.13
0.01
0.31
0.03
0.01
0.01
22
299572
509382
5685160
98.42
0.09
0.01
0.29
0.01
0.01
0.01
23
299573
509397
5685160
98.92
0.11
0.01
0.36
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
18
299574
509406
5685142
99.12
0.09
0.01
0.30
0.02
0.01
<0.01
17
299575
509409
5685120
98.56
0.14
0.01
0.37
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
21
299581
509357
5685172
98.84
0.08
0.02
0.32
<0.01
0.01
0.01
18
299582
509429
5685142
98.87
0.15
0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
0.02
8
299583
509446
5685146
98.25
0.33
0.02
0.33
0.03
0.01
0.03
17
299584
509455
5685145
99.49
0.11
0.02
0.27
<0.01
0.01
0.01
5
299585
509473
5685142
98.66
0.08
0.01
0.36
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
6
299586
509493
5685133
98.52
0.05
0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
<5
Note: 299548, 299584, and 299585 are float samples taken near outcrop.
The South Zone, comprising 13 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples averaged 98.80% SiO2 with values ranging from 97.83% to 99.49% SiO2. These samples averaged 0.28% Fe2O3, 0.13% CaO, 0.13% Al2O3, 0.02% MgO, <0.01% TiO2, 0.02% P2O5, and 6ppm boron. See Figure 3 and Table 2. *
Figure 3. South Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2
Table 2. South Zone Outcrop Samples
Sample #
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
248351
511603
5682006
98.60
0.28
0.08
0.25
0.04
0.01
0.01
15
248352
511563
5681948
99.45
0.15
0.02
0.22
0.02
0.01
<0.01
6
248353
511552
5681948
99.01
0.19
0.03
0.29
0.04
0.01
0.01
9
248354
511551
5681951
99.09
0.11
0.02
0.22
0.03
0.01
0.01
6
248355
511530
5681940
98.74
0.09
0.02
0.23
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
6
248356
511522
5681942
98.82
0.08
0.01
0.31
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
<5
248357
511512
5681951
98.31
0.09
0.01
0.24
0.01
0.01
0.01
5
248358
511485
5681948
98.14
0.13
0.28
0.32
0.03
0.01
0.01
8
248359
511461
5681935
99.49
0.11
0.02
0.30
0.02
0.01
<0.01
10
248360
511436
5681932
99.06
0.03
0.05
0.25
0.01
0.02
<0.01
5
248361
511444
5681918
99.42
0.07
0.01
0.29
0.02
0.01
<0.01
6
248362
511440
5681942
97.83
0.32
0.73
0.36
0.03
0.03
0.01
8
248364
511374
5682002
98.43
0.09
0.43
0.36
<0.01
0.16
<0.01
<5
The Southeast Zone, comprising 29 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples, returned an average of 98.52% SiO2 with values ranging from 95.82% to 99.82% SiO2. Average values for other constituents were: 0.35% Fe2O3, 0.07% CaO, 0.30% Al2O3, 0.06% MgO, 0.02% TiO2, <0.01% P2O5, and 26ppm boron. See Figure 4 and Table 3.*
Figure 4. Southeast Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2
Table 3. Southeast Zone Outcrop Samples - %SiO2
Sample #
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
248384
513642
5680350
98.22
0.37
0.21
0.41
0.14
0.02
0.03
27
248385
513671
5680320
95.82
0.57
0.69
0.51
0.52
0.02
0.03
30
248386
513685
5680313
97.77
0.48
0.05
0.37
0.05
0.01
0.03
30
248387
513708
5680285
98.90
0.36
0.02
0.35
0.04
<0.01
0.03
30
248388
513735
5680261
98.11
0.32
0.03
0.31
0.04
<0.01
0.03
35
248389
513748
5680244
98.05
0.49
0.03
0.30
0.03
<0.01
0.01
28
248390
513654
5680223
98.91
0.13
0.01
0.27
0.04
<0.01
0.01
29
248391
513627
5680208
98.74
0.09
0.02
0.30
0.02
<0.01
0.02
27
248392
513600
5680217
99.52
0.06
0.02
0.32
0.03
<0.01
0.01
23
248393
513564
5680220
96.98
1.04
0.05
0.33
0.07
0.03
0.07
41
248394
513592
5680259
98.91
0.30
0.13
0.35
0.13
<0.01
0.02
31
248395
513390
5680466
99.26
0.11
0.02
0.35
0.03
<0.01
0.01
25
248396
513367
5680495
98.81
0.12
0.07
0.34
0.04
<0.01
0.01
25
248397
513332
5680531
99.25
0.08
0.02
0.37
0.01
<0.01
0.01
26
248398
513301
5680539
99.08
0.15
0.21
0.33
0.04
<0.01
0.01
27
248399
513283
5680559
98.76
0.07
0.09
0.36
0.02
<0.01
0.01
22
248400
513263
5680602
98.77
0.08
0.01
0.29
<0.01
<0.01
0.01
24
299501
513231
5680636
98.14
0.15
0.02
0.41
0.02
<0.01
0.01
26
299502
513188
5680660
99.05
0.20
0.02
0.27
<0.01
<0.01
0.01
27
299503
513160
5680700
99.07
0.16
0.02
0.31
0.02
<0.01
0.01
27
299504
513133
5680705
98.85
0.13
0.02
0.26
0.01
<0.01
0.01
26
299508
513834
5679986
98.68
0.15
0.03
0.26
0.02
<0.01
0.01
21
299509
513876
5679941
98.88
0.23
0.03
0.27
0.04
<0.01
0.03
34
299510
513904
5679907
99.08
0.05
0.02
0.29
<0.01
<0.01
0.01
11
299511
513968
5679864
99.82
0.15
0.02
0.27
0.02
<0.01
0.01
23
299512
514023
5679832
99.21
0.12
0.02
0.29
0.03
<0.01
0.03
10
299513
514070
5679980
97.08
1.11
0.02
0.75
0.09
0.01
0.05
18
299514
514081
5680011
96.66
1.27
0.02
0.43
0.05
0.01
0.07
26
299515
514075
5680039
98.58
0.26
0.07
0.45
0.07
0.01
0.03
14
The remainder of samples were either taken near the contacts of the adjacent units or from non-quartzite outcrops of the adjacent Glenogle shale (east contact) and Beaverfoot dolomite (west contact) and were not included in the statistical summary of the quartzite samples taken.
Channel Sampling Results
Channel sampling was conducted at the Table Mountain Zone, with results consistently similar to the outcrop sampling results. Sampling procedure consisted of continuous chip sampling along a 3-centimetre cut channel. Samples were taken continuously over 1-metre intervals perpendicular to the strike orientation of the outcrop, with the sample sequence starting from the southwest end of the channel. Intervals shorter than 20 centimetres were combined with the previous interval. 66 continuous chip channel samples were collected over 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres in five channels, returning a weighted average of 98.86% SiO2.
Four additional duplicates were taken as QA/QC checks and passed validation. Sample density is sufficient to indicate the accurate representation of the underlying mineralization.
See Figure 5 and Table 4 below.
Figure 5. Channel Sampling Locations - Table Mountain Zone
Table 4. Table Mountain Zone - Channel Sampling
Channel
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
TM1
0.00
4.74
4.74
98.83
0.15
0.01
0.30
0.01
0.01
0.01
24
TM2
0.00
5.80
5.80
98.88
0.10
0.01
0.33
0.01
0.01
0.01
10
5.80
6.30
0.50
Overburden
6.30
8.83
2.53
98.90
0.10
0.01
0.30
0.01
0.01
0.02
7
8.83
9.38
0.55
Overburden
9.38
13.0
3.62
99.21
0.09
<0.01
0.35
0.01
0.01
0.02
11
TM3
0.00
7.60
7.60
99.03
0.11
<0.01
0.32
0.01
0.01
0.02
7
7.60
10.20
2.60
Overburden
10.20
11.00
0.80
99.08
0.11
<0.01
0.27
0.01
0.01
0.02
6
11.00
11.90
0.90
Overburden
11.90
18.00
6.10
98.79
0.11
<0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
0.02
10
TM4
0.00
5.22
5.22
99.09
0.09
<0.01
0.33
<0.01
0.01
0.02
12
TM5
0.00
3.80
3.80
98.82
0.15
<0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
0.04
15
3.80
4.50
0.70
Overburden
4.50
7.00
2.50
98.85
0.12
<0.01
0.31
0.02
0.01
0.02
20
7.00
10.20
3.20
Overburden
10.20
12.00
1.80
98.77
0.09
<0.01
0.34
0.01
<0.01
0.01
12
12.00
13.00
1.00
Overburden
13.00
17.50
4.50
98.30
0.15
0.09
0.34
0.02
<0.01
0.01
13
17.50
20.10
2.60
Overburden
20.10
33.20
13.10
98.81
0.11
<0.01
0.31
0.01
<0.01
0.01
9
Discussion
Sampling results within the zones were consistently high purity, with the northern Table Mountain Zone returning the best and most consistent grades. The favourable grades reflect field observations of a broad zone of white quartzite measuring at least 150 metres wide and a strike length extending from the Trans-Canada Highway to the south and to the north, beyond the northern end of the Property, representing a total strike length of at least 4 kilometres. Although the western cliff face of Table Mountain clearly demarcates the western margin of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, the eastern margin is obscured by a deep boulder field originating from the extensive, steep quartzite exposure in this area.
Channels sampling results demonstrated a consistency in grade over a wide area within the Table Mountain Zone.
All samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia for B-MS82L (boron) and ME-XRF26 (all other elements). Four sample duplicates were taken in the channel sampling sequence, and passed QA/QC.
* Cautionary Note
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
About the Table Mountain Project
The Table Mountain Silica Project comprises 2,304 hectares located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO2 purity.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.
About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | CEO & Director Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
