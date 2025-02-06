Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Identifying Broad High-Purity Zones

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has received results from a sampling and mapping program on its 100% owned Table Mountain Silica Project, located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

Key Highlights

Three distinct zones of high-purity silica mineralization identified within the Mount Wilson Quartzite Formation.

98.86% SiO2 over a total of 62.11 metres of channel sampling in five channels at the main Table Mountain Zone.

Outcrop sampling returned 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2 from 45 samples at Table Mountain Zone, 97.83% to 99.49% SiO2 from 13 samples at South Zone, and 95.82% to 99.82% SiO2 from 29 samples at Southeast Zone. *

Very low deleterious elements identified in all samples.

President of Troy Minerals Inc., Yannis Tsitos commented: "These comprehensive maiden assay results validate the potential of Table Mountain as a key high-purity silica asset. Sampling confirmed the exceptional quality and consistency of silica mineralization across the Project. With grades reaching 98 to 99% SiO2 across multiple zones of extensive outcrop exposure, and sampling ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2 at the main Table Mountain Zone, we are rapidly advancing our understanding of this strategic asset. The Project's infrastructure advantages and proximity to existing silica operations further enhance its potential as we work to establish Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market, positioning the Company for long-term growth."

The sampling program consisted of both systematic grab samples and channel samples, with a total of 110 grab samples (107 outcrop and 3 float) taken within the property area and 70 channel samples collected from 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres of channels.

Figure 1. Index Map

Outcrop Sampling Results

Three main areas returned significant high-purity silica results: the Table Mountain Zone, located at the north end of the Property, the South Zone, and the Southeast Zone.

The most extensively sampled zone was the Table Mountain Zone, which returned an average grade of 98.90% SiO2 from 45 grab samples (42 outcrop, 3 float), with values ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2. Additionally, from these samples the following average values were returned: 0.31% Fe2O3, 0.01% CaO, 0.14% Al2O3, 0.02% MgO, 0.01% TiO2, 0.01% P2O5, and 14ppm boron. See Figure 2 and Table 1. *

Figure 2. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2

Table 1. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Samples

Sample # Easting (m) Northing (m) SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) CaO (%) Fe2O3 (%) MgO (%) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) B (ppm) 299516 509114 5685249 99.41 0.11 0.02 0.39 0.01 <0.01 <0.01 6 299517 509193 5685166 98.84 0.14 0.01 0.23 0.02 <0.01 <0.01 8 299518 509314 5685171 99.20 0.10 0.01 0.25 0.02 <0.01 0.01 10 299519 509350 5685151 98.26 0.12 0.01 0.35 0.01 <0.01 0.01 15 299520 509369 5685129 99.20 0.13 0.01 0.21 <0.01 <0.01 0.03 16 299521 509395 5685107 99.17 0.15 0.01 0.27 0.02 <0.01 0.01 8 299522 509418 5685094 98.78 0.23 0.02 0.26 0.01 <0.01 0.01 12 299523 509442 5685075 98.59 0.14 0.02 0.26 <0.01 0.01 0.01 12 299524 509450 5685043 99.74 0.07 0.01 0.30 0.01 0.01 0.01 6 299525 509471 5685019 98.58 0.04 0.01 0.36 0.01 0.01 0.01 7 299526 509482 5684990 99.25 0.14 0.02 0.27 0.04 0.01 0.01 7 299527 509500 5684961 99.66 0.16 0.02 0.31 0.02 0.01 0.01 7 299528 509515 5684938 99.21 0.14 0.01 0.32 0.02 0.01 0.01 7 299529 509538 5684911 99.13 0.11 0.01 0.27 0.03 0.01 0.01 21 299530 509561 5684862 98.18 0.25 0.01 0.31 0.03 0.01 0.01 7 299531 509598 5684823 98.93 0.27 0.02 0.36 0.03 0.01 0.01 7 299532 509583 5684759 98.99 0.09 0.01 0.30 <0.01 0.01 0.01 7 299533 509619 5684743 98.72 0.16 0.01 0.35 0.02 0.01 0.01 14 299534 509641 5684726 98.18 0.30 0.01 0.33 0.04 0.01 0.02 15 299535 509712 5684697 99.41 0.13 0.01 0.30 0.02 0.01 0.01 7 299536 509736 5684685 99.27 0.11 0.01 0.33 0.02 0.01 0.01 7 299537 509764 5684670 98.58 0.13 0.02 0.36 0.03 0.01 0.02 8 299548 509306 5685510 99.32 0.14 0.01 0.29 0.01 0.01 0.01 18 299560 509476 5685127 98.99 0.13 0.01 0.32 0.03 0.01 0.02 27 299561 509472 5685107 99.01 0.05 0.01 0.32 0.01 0.01 <0.01 18 299562 509457 5685115 98.74 0.15 0.01 0.26 0.01 0.01 0.02 28 299563 509439 5685112 98.35 0.20 0.02 0.34 0.02 0.01 0.01 27 299564 509459 5685092 99.20 0.09 0.01 0.32 <0.01 0.01 0.01 21 299565 509487 5685107 99.49 0.09 0.01 0.28 0.03 0.01 0.02 28 299566 509490 5685083 98.48 0.25 0.02 0.35 0.01 0.01 0.01 26 299567 509503 5685071 99.03 0.11 0.02 0.34 0.02 0.01 <0.01 21 299568 509477 5685067 99.16 0.10 0.01 0.30 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 18 299569 509478 5685044 98.68 0.10 0.01 0.32 0.03 0.01 <0.01 20 299570 509506 5685041 98.46 0.43 0.02 0.32 0.06 0.01 0.01 29 299571 509523 5685054 98.81 0.13 0.01 0.31 0.03 0.01 0.01 22 299572 509382 5685160 98.42 0.09 0.01 0.29 0.01 0.01 0.01 23 299573 509397 5685160 98.92 0.11 0.01 0.36 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 18 299574 509406 5685142 99.12 0.09 0.01 0.30 0.02 0.01 <0.01 17 299575 509409 5685120 98.56 0.14 0.01 0.37 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 21 299581 509357 5685172 98.84 0.08 0.02 0.32 <0.01 0.01 0.01 18 299582 509429 5685142 98.87 0.15 0.01 0.29 <0.01 0.01 0.02 8 299583 509446 5685146 98.25 0.33 0.02 0.33 0.03 0.01 0.03 17 299584 509455 5685145 99.49 0.11 0.02 0.27 <0.01 0.01 0.01 5 299585 509473 5685142 98.66 0.08 0.01 0.36 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 6 299586 509493 5685133 98.52 0.05 0.01 0.29 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 <5

Note: 299548, 299584, and 299585 are float samples taken near outcrop.

The South Zone, comprising 13 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples averaged 98.80% SiO2 with values ranging from 97.83% to 99.49% SiO2. These samples averaged 0.28% Fe2O3, 0.13% CaO, 0.13% Al2O3, 0.02% MgO, <0.01% TiO2, 0.02% P2O5, and 6ppm boron. See Figure 3 and Table 2. *

Figure 3. South Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2

Table 2. South Zone Outcrop Samples

Sample # Easting (m) Northing (m) SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) CaO (%) Fe2O3 (%) MgO (%) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) B (ppm) 248351 511603 5682006 98.60 0.28 0.08 0.25 0.04 0.01 0.01 15 248352 511563 5681948 99.45 0.15 0.02 0.22 0.02 0.01 <0.01 6 248353 511552 5681948 99.01 0.19 0.03 0.29 0.04 0.01 0.01 9 248354 511551 5681951 99.09 0.11 0.02 0.22 0.03 0.01 0.01 6 248355 511530 5681940 98.74 0.09 0.02 0.23 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 6 248356 511522 5681942 98.82 0.08 0.01 0.31 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 <5 248357 511512 5681951 98.31 0.09 0.01 0.24 0.01 0.01 0.01 5 248358 511485 5681948 98.14 0.13 0.28 0.32 0.03 0.01 0.01 8 248359 511461 5681935 99.49 0.11 0.02 0.30 0.02 0.01 <0.01 10 248360 511436 5681932 99.06 0.03 0.05 0.25 0.01 0.02 <0.01 5 248361 511444 5681918 99.42 0.07 0.01 0.29 0.02 0.01 <0.01 6 248362 511440 5681942 97.83 0.32 0.73 0.36 0.03 0.03 0.01 8 248364 511374 5682002 98.43 0.09 0.43 0.36 <0.01 0.16 <0.01 <5

The Southeast Zone, comprising 29 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples, returned an average of 98.52% SiO2 with values ranging from 95.82% to 99.82% SiO2. Average values for other constituents were: 0.35% Fe2O3, 0.07% CaO, 0.30% Al2O3, 0.06% MgO, 0.02% TiO2, <0.01% P2O5, and 26ppm boron. See Figure 4 and Table 3.*

Figure 4. Southeast Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2

Table 3. Southeast Zone Outcrop Samples - %SiO2

Sample # Easting (m) Northing (m) SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) CaO (%) Fe2O3 (%) MgO (%) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) B (ppm) 248384 513642 5680350 98.22 0.37 0.21 0.41 0.14 0.02 0.03 27 248385 513671 5680320 95.82 0.57 0.69 0.51 0.52 0.02 0.03 30 248386 513685 5680313 97.77 0.48 0.05 0.37 0.05 0.01 0.03 30 248387 513708 5680285 98.90 0.36 0.02 0.35 0.04 <0.01 0.03 30 248388 513735 5680261 98.11 0.32 0.03 0.31 0.04 <0.01 0.03 35 248389 513748 5680244 98.05 0.49 0.03 0.30 0.03 <0.01 0.01 28 248390 513654 5680223 98.91 0.13 0.01 0.27 0.04 <0.01 0.01 29 248391 513627 5680208 98.74 0.09 0.02 0.30 0.02 <0.01 0.02 27 248392 513600 5680217 99.52 0.06 0.02 0.32 0.03 <0.01 0.01 23 248393 513564 5680220 96.98 1.04 0.05 0.33 0.07 0.03 0.07 41 248394 513592 5680259 98.91 0.30 0.13 0.35 0.13 <0.01 0.02 31 248395 513390 5680466 99.26 0.11 0.02 0.35 0.03 <0.01 0.01 25 248396 513367 5680495 98.81 0.12 0.07 0.34 0.04 <0.01 0.01 25 248397 513332 5680531 99.25 0.08 0.02 0.37 0.01 <0.01 0.01 26 248398 513301 5680539 99.08 0.15 0.21 0.33 0.04 <0.01 0.01 27 248399 513283 5680559 98.76 0.07 0.09 0.36 0.02 <0.01 0.01 22 248400 513263 5680602 98.77 0.08 0.01 0.29 <0.01 <0.01 0.01 24 299501 513231 5680636 98.14 0.15 0.02 0.41 0.02 <0.01 0.01 26 299502 513188 5680660 99.05 0.20 0.02 0.27 <0.01 <0.01 0.01 27 299503 513160 5680700 99.07 0.16 0.02 0.31 0.02 <0.01 0.01 27 299504 513133 5680705 98.85 0.13 0.02 0.26 0.01 <0.01 0.01 26 299508 513834 5679986 98.68 0.15 0.03 0.26 0.02 <0.01 0.01 21 299509 513876 5679941 98.88 0.23 0.03 0.27 0.04 <0.01 0.03 34 299510 513904 5679907 99.08 0.05 0.02 0.29 <0.01 <0.01 0.01 11 299511 513968 5679864 99.82 0.15 0.02 0.27 0.02 <0.01 0.01 23 299512 514023 5679832 99.21 0.12 0.02 0.29 0.03 <0.01 0.03 10 299513 514070 5679980 97.08 1.11 0.02 0.75 0.09 0.01 0.05 18 299514 514081 5680011 96.66 1.27 0.02 0.43 0.05 0.01 0.07 26 299515 514075 5680039 98.58 0.26 0.07 0.45 0.07 0.01 0.03 14

The remainder of samples were either taken near the contacts of the adjacent units or from non-quartzite outcrops of the adjacent Glenogle shale (east contact) and Beaverfoot dolomite (west contact) and were not included in the statistical summary of the quartzite samples taken.

Channel Sampling Results

Channel sampling was conducted at the Table Mountain Zone, with results consistently similar to the outcrop sampling results. Sampling procedure consisted of continuous chip sampling along a 3-centimetre cut channel. Samples were taken continuously over 1-metre intervals perpendicular to the strike orientation of the outcrop, with the sample sequence starting from the southwest end of the channel. Intervals shorter than 20 centimetres were combined with the previous interval. 66 continuous chip channel samples were collected over 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres in five channels, returning a weighted average of 98.86% SiO2.

Four additional duplicates were taken as QA/QC checks and passed validation. Sample density is sufficient to indicate the accurate representation of the underlying mineralization.

See Figure 5 and Table 4 below.

Figure 5. Channel Sampling Locations - Table Mountain Zone

Table 4. Table Mountain Zone - Channel Sampling

Channel From (m) To (m) Interval (m) SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) CaO (%) Fe2O3 (%) MgO (%) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) B (ppm) TM1 0.00 4.74 4.74 98.83 0.15 0.01 0.30 0.01 0.01 0.01 24 TM2 0.00 5.80 5.80 98.88 0.10 0.01 0.33 0.01 0.01 0.01 10 5.80 6.30 0.50 Overburden 6.30 8.83 2.53 98.90 0.10 0.01 0.30 0.01 0.01 0.02 7 8.83 9.38 0.55 Overburden 9.38 13.0 3.62 99.21 0.09 <0.01 0.35 0.01 0.01 0.02 11 TM3 0.00 7.60 7.60 99.03 0.11 <0.01 0.32 0.01 0.01 0.02 7 7.60 10.20 2.60 Overburden 10.20 11.00 0.80 99.08 0.11 <0.01 0.27 0.01 0.01 0.02 6 11.00 11.90 0.90 Overburden 11.90 18.00 6.10 98.79 0.11 <0.01 0.29 <0.01 0.01 0.02 10 TM4 0.00 5.22 5.22 99.09 0.09 <0.01 0.33 <0.01 0.01 0.02 12 TM5 0.00 3.80 3.80 98.82 0.15 <0.01 0.29 <0.01 0.01 0.04 15 3.80 4.50 0.70 Overburden 4.50 7.00 2.50 98.85 0.12 <0.01 0.31 0.02 0.01 0.02 20 7.00 10.20 3.20 Overburden 10.20 12.00 1.80 98.77 0.09 <0.01 0.34 0.01 <0.01 0.01 12 12.00 13.00 1.00 Overburden 13.00 17.50 4.50 98.30 0.15 0.09 0.34 0.02 <0.01 0.01 13 17.50 20.10 2.60 Overburden 20.10 33.20 13.10 98.81 0.11 <0.01 0.31 0.01 <0.01 0.01 9

Discussion

Sampling results within the zones were consistently high purity, with the northern Table Mountain Zone returning the best and most consistent grades. The favourable grades reflect field observations of a broad zone of white quartzite measuring at least 150 metres wide and a strike length extending from the Trans-Canada Highway to the south and to the north, beyond the northern end of the Property, representing a total strike length of at least 4 kilometres. Although the western cliff face of Table Mountain clearly demarcates the western margin of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, the eastern margin is obscured by a deep boulder field originating from the extensive, steep quartzite exposure in this area.

Channels sampling results demonstrated a consistency in grade over a wide area within the Table Mountain Zone.

All samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia for B-MS82L (boron) and ME-XRF26 (all other elements). Four sample duplicates were taken in the channel sampling sequence, and passed QA/QC.

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project comprises 2,304 hectares located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO2 purity.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

