Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Completes Fully Subscribed Life Offering

Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. Newswire services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3)is pleased to announce that is has issued a total of 15,000,000 units at price of $0.10 per unit under its LIFE Offering detailed in its June 30, 2025 news release, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the offering the Company paid cash finder's fees of $43,062.

The Units were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions. The warrants, and any shares issued on exercise of the warrants are subject to a contractual hold period expiring four months from the closing date of the offering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766

rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the intended use of funds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troy-minerals-completes-fully-subscribed-life-offering-1060988