WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $437.00 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $469.00 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $564.00 million or $3.12 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $3.958 billion from $3.868 billion last year.IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $437.00 Mln. vs. $469.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $3.958 Bln vs. $3.868 Bln last year.FY25 Revenue Guidance: $15.725 Bln - $16.125 BlnFY25 EPS Guidance: $11.70 - $12.10Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX