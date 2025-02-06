WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, industrial equipment manufacturer Terex Corp. (TEX) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.70 to $5.10 per share on revenues between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.15 per share on revenues of $5.39 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX