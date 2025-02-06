Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional drill targeting advancements for our anticipated 2025 exploration field program at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in north-western British Columbia.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper, stated: "We continue to refine and enhance our exploration potential utilizing extensive and new ZTEM, VTEM and seismic geophysical data to extract the best targeting information for our anticipated 2025 exploration drilling campaign. We are excited about the definition of new VMS targets and the potential for new discoveries, especially at the Esso West target, which could have a positive and compelling impact on the Project."

Exploration VMS Targeting Update

Interpretation of the results of constrained 3D Inversion models of magnetic and ZTEM1 conductivity data has high-lighted and refined several high priority drill ready VMS targets.

The ZTEM inversion analysis was complimented with historical and expanded (2023) VTEM data sets. The interpretation of VTEM signals enables the determination of horizon dip and discrimination of stratabound unmineralized conductors such as graphitic shale from sulphide mineralization. The ZTEM technology can image conductive horizons at a greater depth than VTEM.

Modelling and interpretation were completed in two phases - an initial phase (phase one) focussed on the corridor of known mineralization, enabling verification of the modelling process with real mineralization results. Interpretation of Phase One of the ZTEM inversion model work defined three near mineralization targets - Esso West, Sumac Gap, and Hamburger. All three targets are in Kutcho time horizon rocks, all show conductivity results similar to the known mineralization and occur immediate to the defined resources. These represent drill ready targets, for testing in 2025.

Mira Geoscience recently completed Phase Two of the ZTEM inversion model to encompass all ZTEM information (which covers over 90% of the claim area). Interpretation of the results of the ZTEM conductivity models within the expanded area has refined and defined four high priority drill ready targets with the same tenor of conductivity as seen in the targets lying within the Phase One area. The four targets lie within Fold Repeat VMS horizons to the Kutcho Resource Time Horizon.

1ZTEM is the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer.

1VTEM is the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors







Figure 1 Isometric view of the constrained inversion of the ZTEM data intersected with the interpreted mineral event horizon. The strength of the conductivity signal is not a direct measure of mineralization potential value.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/239811_3bd4416d74f35aad_002full.jpg

Target Areas

Esso West

Esso West is a high priority drill ready target. The target area is approximately 1900 m strike by 500 m down dip and lies at a depth of 300 - 600 m. The target is bracketed by a total of five historical drillholes that intercepted a combination of (a) moderately to strongly sericite - pyrite altered quartz - crystals tuffs that correlate to the immediate hanging wall rocks to the known deposits and (b) sericite - pyrite altered lapilli tuffs, which are indicative of the recognized foot wall sequence. However, none of these holes directly tested the Esso West target. One of the past holes returned an intercept of 7.2m @ 2.0% Cu and 5.2% Zn at the eastern down dip margin of the Esso West target.

A five hole drill program is planned for a total of roughly 3,500 m, combined with downhole EM surveys, to thoroughly test the target area and aid vectoring within it, as drilling progresses.

Hamburger

The untested Hamburger target lies immediately to the east of the Main deposit and measures approximately 2,000 m along strike and 250 m down dip with an approximate depth from surface of 450 m. Several proximal, near surface holes intersected felsic lapilli tuffs that are intensely sericite altered with pyrite and massive pyrite pods identical to the immediate footwall to the Main deposit resource. This target requires drill testing.

Sumac Gap

Sitting approximately 350 m below surface, Sumac Gap is a continuous 600 m by 300 m conductive target, downdip and to the west of the Main deposit. The up-dip edge of Sumac Gap was previously intercepted by two historical holes spaced 250 m apart and drilled in 1976. The holes intersected carbonate and hematite alteration typical of the immediate hanging wall, followed by an unsampled pyrite horizon which appears indicative of the Kutcho Horizon. The alteration and mineralization present are typical of material proximal to the mineralized zones within the known deposits. The down-dip portion of Sumac Gap presents a compelling drill target.

Jenn

The Jenn target is a new high priority ZTEM target located on a prospective VMS horizon 5 km to the east and south from the Main deposit. Outcrop at Jenn shows silica-sericite-pyrite alteration in felsic volcanic rocks. Alteration is supported by a significant copper and zinc geochemical soil anomaly. Shallow historical drilling at Jenn intersected copper bearing disseminated to semi-massive pyritic zones in felsic rocks where best intercept was 3.3% Cu over 0.60m. This drilling was too shallow to test the ZTEM target.

The Jenn ZTEM conductivity anomaly sits approximately 300 m below surface and is 1,850 m long and 500 m wide. It requires drill testing.

Mother

The Mother target has been refined by constraint of the ZTEM inversion into two separate high conductivity targets each measuring 950 m and 2000 m in strike length by 200 - 350 m dip direction. This near surface target has supporting VTEM conductor anomalies, portions of which have only been tested by four short drill holes from the 1970's and define a prospective geological environment for a potential VMS deposit. Two historical holes anchored on the western extents of the target intersected an interpreted felsic flow dome consisting of a combination of sericite altered quartz, quartz - feldspar and lapilli felsic tuffs similar to the setting of the Main, Sumac, and Esso deposits. Silica exhalites with jasperoid development, and bands of magnetite and semi massive - massive sulphides occur between felsic units. These exhalites returned surface rock chip samples that ranged from 2.3% to greater than 10% Cu, 0.04% - 0.10% Zn, 15 g/t - 69 g/t Ag and 0.3 g/t - 6.2 g/t Au over widths of 2.5 to 5 cm. Two drillholes located 2 km and 5 km to the west of these holes intersected more distal felsic tuffaceous volcanic rocks and mudstones. Mother presents as a high conviction, near surface target where surface mapping and historic drilling indicates a productive VMS environment could be preserved.

Far East

The Far East target has been refined to a 1,600 m long partially coincident ZTEM and VTEM and magnetic target. A total of four historical drill holes have tested 400 m (or ~11%) of the strike length and near surface expression of the target and define a prospective geological environment for a potential VMS deposit where anomalous copper and zinc values in syngenetic pyritic mudstones occur between a combination of felsic crystal and lapilli volcanic tuffs. A strong ZTEM conductive anomaly measuring 540 m by 290 m at a depth of 250 m presents an enticing target below and along strike to the east of the historic drilling and beyond the depth of penetration of the VTEM.

Kris

The Kris target is defined by a 3,700 m long by 300 m wide ZTEM conductivity anomaly. Four refined high conductivity constrained inversion ZTEM anomalies each measuring between 450 m - 850 m along strike by 300 m are untested by drilling. Historical drilling, consisting of three holes, intersected sericite altered crystal bearing tuffs with anomalous concentrations of pyrite and pyritic ash tuffs that resemble those found near the Kutcho deposits indicating that the Kris target could preserve a productive VMS environment.

Additional target areas are currently being evaluated which include the Jack, Bow and Josh Creek targets

