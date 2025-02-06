BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellanova (K) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $368 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $3.124 billion from $3.174 billion last year.Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $368 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.124 Bln vs. $3.174 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX