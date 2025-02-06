WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, below analysts' estimates.For the fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $15.60 to $16.40 per share on revenues between $13.88 billion and $14.05 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $17.48 per share on revenues of $14.42 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.On January 8, 2025, Labcorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on March 12, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX