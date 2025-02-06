Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2025 15:14 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scotts Miracle-Gro: ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: NHSA and the GroMoreGood Garden Grants

Finanznachrichten News

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Scotts Miracle-Gro

NATIONAL HEAD START ASSOCIATION AND THE GROMOREGOOD GARDEN GRANTS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation celebrated its fifth year of collaboration with the National Head Start Association (NHSA) to bring GroMoreGood Garden Grants and gardening resources to Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the United States. NHSA partners with local Head Start and Early Head Start grant recipients to provide opportunities for children and families to lead healthier, empowered lives through child, family and community support programs. Through our ongoing partnership, Head Start and Early Head Start programs receive access to educational garden curriculum including seasonal garden storytime webinars. Additionally, the Foundation awards GroMoreGood Garden Grants used to supplement needs of existing garden projects, to help launch new garden projects, or to supplement or launch outdoor green space projects for Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the country. These grants encourage experiential learning, foster curiosity and provide children and their families with the benefits of access to healthy foods and green spaces.

These are the achievements from the past five years:

10,000+ youth impacted

5,000+ adults benefitted

58 grant winners in 26 states and Washington, D.C.

To learn more about ScottsMiracleGro's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our webpage

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.

Denver Public Schools, Denver, Colorado - 2022-2023 GroMoreGood Garden Grant Recipient

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Scotts Miracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Scotts Miracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scotts-miracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Scotts Miracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
