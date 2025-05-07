Anzeige
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 16:21
47,540 Euro
-1,49 % -0,720
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 16:26 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening Announce the 2025 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grantees

Finanznachrichten News

MARYSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / To connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening awarded grants to 170 community-level programs under the annual GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant initiative.

From spring through fall, the programs will start or expand youth gardens and green spaces. Selections for the 2025 GroMoreGood grant recipients were based upon the learning impact, including factors such as individual program participants, prior funding and socioeconomic reach, among others.

"We are grateful to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to support the GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants and bring the transformative power of gardens to communities nationwide," says Em Shipman, KidsGardening executive director. "This year's recipients are truly inspiring-restoring gardens after natural disasters, creating inclusive spaces for youth with disabilities and revitalizing community gardens for after-school programs."

The 2025 recipients span 44 states across the country and anticipate connecting more than 38,000 youth with garden-based learning opportunities. For a full list of GroMoreGood Grassroots grantees, visit GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant Winners.

"This year was notable with the number of unique proposals that reflected the challenges and opportunities many communities are facing," said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. "We're confident these grantees not only will help foster a growing appreciation for gardens and green spaces, but also create positive experiences grounded in their many environmental, health and wellness benefits."

Awards were distributed to the winners at the end of March 2025.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

About KidsGardening
KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 2.7 million kids across the country. For more information and to support their work, visit www.kidsgardening.org.

For media inquiries: Katherine Dickens Director, ESG and Social Impact
katherine.dickens@scotts.com

Beth Saunders KidsGardening Marketing and Communications Director
beths@kidsgardening.org

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-scotts-miracle-gro-foundation-and-kidsgardening-announce-the-2025-1024725

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
