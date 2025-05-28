MarkNtel Advisors: Gardening Market Worth USD 150 Billion by 2030 - Industry Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth-rate, and Top Manufacturers (Vitrolife, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, The Home Depot & Others)

NEW DELHI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gardening Market size was valued at approximately USD 120 billion in 2024, with projections estimating it will expand to USD 150 billion by 2030. According to a recent gardening market analysis by MarkNtel Advisors, this growth reflects a robust CAGR of around 5% from 2025 to 2030. Key gardening market trends include a rise in consumer interest in home gardening and urban farming, particularly among city residents looking to create green spaces in compact environments.

This demand has led many urban households to engage in agricultural practices, such as cultivating herbs, vegetables, and edible plants. Additionally, prioritizing eco-friendly gardening practices-like using organic fertilizers and biodegradable pots-indicates a growing awareness of environmental impact. Increased investment in enhancing public spaces with gardens is also supporting the gardening industry growth, as government officials and welfare agencies recognize the importance of plant-rich environments.

Moreover, the incorporation of smart gardening tools, including automated irrigation systems and soil sensors, is democratizing gardening. This trend, combined with the DIY gardening culture driven by social media, is fostering innovation among gardening industry manufacturers, ultimately contributing to the flourishing of the global gardening market.

Global Gardening Market Statistics:

Market Worth in 2024 : USD 120 Billion

: USD 120 Billion Projected Valuation by 2030 : USD 150 Billion

: USD 150 Billion Industry Growth Rate : 5% CAGR (2025-2030)

: 5% CAGR (2025-2030) Base Year : 2024

: 2024 Historical Years : 2020-2023

: 2020-2023 Leading Application Segment : Residential Gardening

: Residential Gardening Dominant Region: North America

Gardening Market Trends - The Rise of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Gardening Practices

Sustainability and eco-friendly gardening practices are increasingly in demand as consumers become more environmentally aware. Gardeners and manufacturers alike are shifting towards organic, chemical-free, and resource-efficient methods to minimize ecological impact. A notable development in this trend is the Espoma Company's plan to build a new processing facility in Pennsylvania. This facility will focus on drying, blending, and grinding organic materials to create prilled fertilizers suitable for gardens and lawns. The rising interest in organic gardening supplies is particularly pronounced in drought-affected regions, such as California and Australia, where water-efficient practices-like using drought-resistant plants and innovative irrigation systems-are becoming more popular. These eco-friendly approaches not only cater to current consumer preferences but also present significant growth opportunities for the gardening industry in the future.

Growth Driver - Increasing Interest in Specialized and Exotic Plants

The growing demand for specialized and exotic plants presents a major opportunity for market expansion. With millennials and Gen-Z increasingly drawn to indoor aesthetics, various plant nurseries and suppliers specializing in rare varieties are capitalizing on this trend. Unique plants such as bonsais and uncommon succulents are gaining popularity due to their striking appearance and decorative appeal, leading to higher market demand. Additionally, as awareness of indoor air quality rises, plants like snake plants and fiddle leaf figs-known for their air-purifying benefits-are becoming increasingly sought after. The emergence of numerous online platforms, including Amazon and Walmart, catering to plant enthusiasts and offering a diverse selection of exotic plants, further propels market growth. This convergence of interest and availability is set to stimulate significant opportunities in the specialized plant market.

Opportunity - Surge in Demand for Exotic Plants

The rising interest in specialized and exotic plants offers significant growth opportunities in the market. Millennials and Gen-Z are increasingly attracted to indoor aesthetics, boosting demand for unique varieties like bonsais and rare succulents. As awareness of indoor air quality increases, plants such as snake plants and fiddle leaf figs-known for their air-purifying properties-are becoming more popular. Furthermore, online platforms like Amazon and Walmart are expanding their offerings of exotic plants, further enhancing market growth potential.

Global Gardening Market Segmentation Insights: Who Lead the Industry

By Type (Flowers and Ornamental Plants, Vegetables and Fruits, Lawns and Turf, Trees and Shrubs, Indoor Plants, Others)

(Flowers and Ornamental Plants, Vegetables and Fruits, Lawns and Turf, Trees and Shrubs, Indoor Plants, Others) By Application (Residential Gardening, Commercial Gardening, Urban Gardening, Community Gardening, Horticulture Production, Others)

(Residential Gardening, Commercial Gardening, Urban Gardening, Community Gardening, Horticulture Production, Others) By Product (Garden Tools and Equipment, Seeds and Bulbs, Pots and Planters, Fertilizers and Soil Amendments, Pest and Weed Control, Watering and Irrigation Systems, Outdoor Furniture and Décor, Gardening Light, Garden Structures), Others)

(Garden Tools and Equipment, Seeds and Bulbs, Pots and Planters, Fertilizers and Soil Amendments, Pest and Weed Control, Watering and Irrigation Systems, Outdoor Furniture and Décor, Gardening Light, Garden Structures), Others) By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Wholesale and Bulk Suppliers, Nurseries, DIY Stores)

(Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Wholesale and Bulk Suppliers, Nurseries, DIY Stores) By Region (North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific)

Flowers & Ornamental Plants Segment Dominates the Global Gardening Market

The Global Gardening Market reveals that the Flowers & Ornamental Plants segment holds the largest share, influenced by its ability to create visually appealing landscapes through foliage, vibrant blooms, and decorative plants. This segment accounts for over 30% of the total market value. Consumers frequently invest in garden supplies for the beautification and maintenance of their gardens, further propelling the growth of this segment. Additionally, the rising interest in home décor that incorporates plants contributes significantly to the market expansion of Flowers & Ornamental Plants.

North America Leads the Global Gardening Industry

North America stands at the forefront of the Global Gardening Market, accounting for approximately 35.3% of the total market value. The region's preference for outdoor spaces and a high gardening participation rate are key factors driving market growth. The United States is a major contributor, with over 50% of Americans maintaining household gardens. Additionally, the presence of numerous public gardens across the country enhances the gardening landscape. The heightened awareness of gardening trends, along with a deeply ingrained gardening culture in both residential and commercial areas, establishes North America as a hub for innovative gardening products and services.

Top Companies in the Global Gardening Market

Vitrolife, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, The Home Depot, Inc., Lowe's Companies, Inc., Gardena GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Deere & Company, STIHL Group, Ball Corporation, Ace Hardware Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart Inc., Kingfisher plc, OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA, Bayer AG, The Scotts Company LLC, Ames Companies, Tui Group, Syngenta Group, Central Garden & Pet Company, and others

