Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 16:22
12,590 Euro
+0,40 % +0,050
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 11:13 Uhr
107 Leser
Vitrolife AB (publ): Vitrolife Group completes refinancing facility backed by leading Nordic Banks

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) has today renewed and signed a loan agreement of EUR 300 million comprising of term loan and revolving credit facility. The term loan will be used to refinance existing debt and the revolving credit facility will be available for general corporate purposes.

The loan agreement is backed by leading Nordic banks, with Nordea and SEB renewing their commitments and AB Svensk Exportkredit joining as a new lender, underscoring the Vitrolife Group's strong credit profile and focus on export. The loan agreement has a tenor of three-years and includes two one-year extension options.

"We appreciate the support from our existing and new banking partners in connection with this refinancing. This successful transaction underlines the confidence in the Vitrolife Group," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of the Vitrolife Group.

Gothenburg, 1 July 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

Contact:
Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/vitrolife-group-completes-refinancing-facility-backed-by-leading-nordic-banks,c4176840

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4176840/3539534.pdf

Vitrolife Group completes refinancing facility backed by leading Nordic Banks

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

© 2025 PR Newswire
