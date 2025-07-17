Anzeige
WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 11:20
12,510 Euro
-9,48 % -1,310
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,41012,51011:22
12,40012,52011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q2, 2025: Strong performance across Consumables

Second quarter

  • Sales of SEK 871 (941) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a 7% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -8%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was -3% in EMEA, +5% excluding discontinued business, +5% in Americas and 0% in APAC.
  • Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +9% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.
  • Sales per product group, in local currencies was +5% in Consumables, -8% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin decreased to 58.0% (59.9) also negatively impacted by currency.
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 243 (327) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27.8% (34.7), significantly impacted by negative currency effect.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 151 million (236).
  • Net income was SEK 100 (143) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (1.06).
  • Vitrolife AB (publ) acquired a leading stake in AutoIVF.

First half year

  • Sales of SEK 1,714 (1,782) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a 4% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -4%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +2% in EMEA, +10% excluding discontinued business, +7% in Americas and -8% in APAC.
  • Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +7% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +4% in Genetics.
  • Sales per product group, in local currencies was +4% in Consumables, -7% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin decreased to 57.7% (58.6) also negatively impacted by currency.
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 500 (600) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.2% (33.6), significantly impacted by negative currency effect.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 220 million (434).
  • Net income was SEK 199 (258) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 1.48 (1.91).

Gothenburg, July 17, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2025 08:00 CET.

Contact:
Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, awilson@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,100 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden. Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00. E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.


