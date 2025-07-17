Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q2, 2025: Strong performance across Consumables

Second quarter

Sales of SEK 871 (941) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a 7% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -8%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.

Sales per region, in local currencies was -3% in EMEA, +5% excluding discontinued business, +5% in Americas and 0% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +9% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +3% in Genetics.

Sales per product group, in local currencies was +5% in Consumables, -8% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.

Gross margin decreased to 58.0% (59.9) also negatively impacted by currency.

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 243 (327) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27.8% (34.7), significantly impacted by negative currency effect.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 151 million (236).

Net income was SEK 100 (143) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (1.06).

Vitrolife AB (publ) acquired a leading stake in AutoIVF.

First half year

Sales of SEK 1,714 (1,782) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a 4% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -4%. Organic growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.

Sales per region, in local currencies was +2% in EMEA, +10% excluding discontinued business, +7% in Americas and -8% in APAC.

Sales per product group, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +7% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +4% in Genetics.

Sales per product group, in local currencies was +4% in Consumables, -7% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.

Gross margin decreased to 57.7% (58.6) also negatively impacted by currency.

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 500 (600) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.2% (33.6), significantly impacted by negative currency effect.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 220 million (434).

Net income was SEK 199 (258) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 1.48 (1.91).

