WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), a genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine provider, and INTERLINK Care Management, Inc. announced Thursday an agreement designed to enhance education and access to hereditary cancer testing for CancerCARE for Life members.The agreement enables more than one million individuals within CancerCARE's network to assess their eligibility for the MyRisk test by taking the MyGeneHistory quiz, a guideline-based online patient screening tool.If they meet criteria, they can be directed to a clinician who can order the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test on their behalf. Patients who take the MyRisk test can then review their results with a Myriad genetic counselor.Myriad's Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program features the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test and polygenic risk prediction test for all ancestries. MyRisk evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk to identify genetic changes associated with an increased cancer risk for 11 different cancers.It includes MyGeneHistory, an online screening tool that helps assess if a patient meets medical guidelines for hereditary cancer testing.The program also includes patient education about genetic testing and a guide on how to collect family history of certain cancers.