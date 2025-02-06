Carnival PLC - P&O Cruises reports record-breaking January

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

MIAMI and SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 6, 2025 -- P&O Cruises has reported its strongest ever January, with record-breaking sales volume across the board during the month. The cruise line also reported more newcomers have booked in January than ever before.

The two most popular destinations were Norwegian fjords and Caribbean with both destinations booking record volumes, as well as the highest number of premium cabins booked, with more suites and balconies booked throughout January than ever before.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "We have seen a record-breaking month for P&O Cruises holidays, with our incredible new TV campaign inspiring and encouraging viewers to book their next holiday with us. We have also seen a continued trend for guests booking suites and balcony cabins indicating guests are treating themselves to more luxurious cabins that offer endless views of the Norwegian fjords and Caribbean islands."

P&O Cruises has limited time offers for new applicable holidays booked by March 3, 2025. These include:

Extra onboard spending money, up to £500 per cabin*, which can be spent on shore experiences, speciality dining, spa treatments and more

Low 10% deposit**

20% off classic drinks packages^

Extra guests sail free?

Travel agents should go to www.shinerewardsclub.com/ for more information and toolkits including campaign details, marketing assets and lead in fares.

Terms and conditions

*Extra on-board spending money is applicable to new Select Price bookings made by March 3, 2025, on applicable departures through to March 27, 2027.

**10% deposit is applicable to new Select Price or Early Saver bookings made by March 3, 2025, on applicable departures through to March 27, 2027.

^20% discount off Classic drinks packages is available when purchased at time of booking and is applicable to new Select Price or Early Saver holiday of five nights or more when booked by March 3, 2025, on applicable departures through to March 27, 2027.

?3rd and 4th guests sail free when sharing an applicable cabin with two full paying adults. Offer is available on selected cabins on selected off-peak holidays sailing from/to Southampton for seven nights or more departing between January 1, 2026, and December 5, 2026, when booked by March 3, 2025.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests onboard its seven ships to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. With a proud history spanning more than 187 years, each ship has its own appeal from family friendly or exclusively for adults with every sailing delivering each guest a holiday like never before.

With almost 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike.

P&O Cruises offers its travel agent partners access to its reward and loyalty platform, Shine Rewards Club. Shine Rewards Club offers agents the chance to earn points for every Select Price booking they make for P&O Cruises. Points can be redeemed towards high street vouchers or a P&O Cruises Holiday. Shinerewardsclub.com is also a great hub for travel agents to access the latest news and learning materials from P&O Cruises.

Recent awards for P&O Cruises include:

1. Wave Awards 2024 - Best Ocean Cruise Line

2. British Travel Awards 2024 - Best Cruise Line for Family Holidays (winner) and Best Cruise Line for No-Fly Cruise Holidays (silver accreditation)

3. Best in Cruise Awards by Cruise Critic Awards 2024 - Best Cruise Line and Best for Families

4. The Travel Industry Awards 2024 by TTG - Ocean Cruise Line of the Year

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & PLC (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

CONTACT: Michele Andjel, michele.andjel@carnivalukgroup.com; Jade Berry, jade.berry@pocruises.com