Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the Enterprise Transformation Company, today announced under the Prime Contract awarded to Serco Plc it has been selected to form part of Team Serco to deliver the digital platform for the UK's Armed Forces Recruiting Service. Pega's platform for customer service, workflow automation, and GenAI-powered decisioning, will enable the Royal Navy, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force (RAF) to have a joint recruitment service.

Building on Pega's experience of successfully delivering the current digital recruiting platform for the Royal Navy and RAF, the company will deliver a tri-service digital platform. The integrated platform will streamline the entire recruitment journey, from initial candidate engagement through to successful enlistment and into basic training. This digital transformation will enhance candidate experience, improve assessment efficiency, and support the MOD's strategic workforce objectives across all three services.

As part of the delivery, the digital solution will leverage Pega GenAI Blueprint capabilities with industry best practices to rapidly build new applications. This approach enables swift deployment of recruitment services while ensuring consistency across all three services.

The Armed Forces Recruitment Service (AFRS) is a partnership between the Ministry of Defence and TEAM Serco, collaborating to meet the recruitment goals for both regular and reserve forces into Phase 1 training to achieve workforce demands of each of the Armed Forces.

"Pega delivering this strategically important digital capability for the UK's Armed Forces builds upon our established partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. "The Pega Platform will directly support the achievement of military recruiting targets across defence a critical component of national security objectives. Our proven experience in this sector positions us to address the complex challenges of military recruitment, to meet the specific requirements of each service branch."

