Rheinwerk Publishing Expands SAP PRESS Offerings With the Launch of Live, Expert-Led Online Learning

Rheinwerk Publishing, the trusted name behind SAP PRESS, has introduced Rheinwerk Courses-a new suite of flexible, expert-led SAP training programs now available on the SAP PRESS website. Designed to provide professionals with practical, actionable knowledge, these courses meet the growing demand for high-quality SAP training.

Rheinwerk Courses

Rheinwerk Courses is a new product offering from Rheinwerk Publishing, the team behind SAP PRESS.

As SAP systems continue to power global business operations, professionals face an increasing need for accessible, comprehensive training. Rheinwerk Courses address this challenge with offerings that combine publishing expertise and insights from seasoned SAP professionals.

"Rheinwerk Courses complement our book products perfectly: Providing an audio-visual approach with interactive elements, they help us meet the requirements of today's learners," Florian Zimniak, Managing Director of Rheinwerk Publishing, said. "The live connection between trainer and course attendee allows for a more intuitive and long-lasting knowledge transfer."

The courses are tailored to meet the needs of IT specialists, consultants, and business analysts, featuring:

Live Online Classes : Real-time interaction with industry experts and peers.

On-Demand Access : Recorded sessions for flexible, self-paced learning.

Practical Learning : Hands-on activities to immediately apply new concepts.

Broad SAP Coverage: Explore topics like SAP S/4HANA, ABAP development, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and SAP Signavio, with options ranging from one-day overviews to multi-day deep dives.

Rheinwerk Courses are now available for purchase on the SAP PRESS website. Learn more about how these courses can help expand one's SAP expertise and advance a career by visiting www.sap-press.com/online-courses.

About SAP PRESS

Founded in Bonn, Germany, in 1999 as part of a joint venture between Rheinwerk Publishing and SAP, SAP PRESS is the world's leading publisher of SAP-related topics. It provides comprehensive books and e-books for SAP users, consultants, developers, administrators, and IT managers. For more information, visit www.sap-press.com.

