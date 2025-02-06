SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $20.004 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $10.624 billion, or $1.00 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $187.79 billion from $169.96 billion last year.Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $20.004 Bln. vs. $10.624 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $187.79 Bln vs. $169.96 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $151.0 - $155.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX