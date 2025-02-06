WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $103.1 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $147.7 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $173.4 million or $1.69 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $627.7 million from $515.2 million last year.Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $103.1 Mln. vs. $147.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $627.7 Mln vs. $515.2 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX