WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):Earnings: $14.61 million in Q3 vs. -$11.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q3 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.01 million or $0.27 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $315.556 million in Q3 vs. $289.955 million in the same period last year.