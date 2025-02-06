WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):Earnings: $1.8 million in Q2 vs. -$9.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $36.6 million or $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $26.2 million in Q2 vs. $237.0 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $1.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX