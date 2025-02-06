WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $9.14 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $14.27 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.21 million or $0.30 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $105.25 million from $89.51 million last year.Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $9.14 Mln. vs. $14.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $105.25 Mln vs. $89.51 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX