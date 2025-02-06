WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $93.2 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $139.5 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $122.9 million or $1.95 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $2.637 billion from $2.612 billion last year.Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $93.2 Mln. vs. $139.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $2.637 Bln vs. $2.612 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX