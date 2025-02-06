WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):Earnings: -$2.0 million in Q4 vs. -$10.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.5 million or $0.16 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $85 million in Q4 vs. $77.5 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX