WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $252.30 million, or $11.96 per share. This compares with $184.80 million, or $8.52 per share, last year.Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $1.045 billion from $934.99 million last year.Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $252.30 Mln. vs. $184.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $11.96 vs. $8.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.045 Bln vs. $934.99 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $7.75 to $7.95Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX