WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $40.69 million or $0.37 per share, compared to $222.33 million or $2.03 per share last year.Funds from operations for the quarter were $185.01 million or $1.68 per share, compared to $189.66 million or $1.72 per share last year.Core funds from operations for the quarter were $1.73 per share, the same as last year.Property revenues for the quarter were $386.3 million, compared to $387.6 million last year.Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company estimates FFO of $1.64 to $1.68 per share and earnings of $0.32 to $0.36 per share.For the fiscal year 2025, Camden expects FFO of $6.50 to $6.80 per share and earnings of $1.00 to $1.30 per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX