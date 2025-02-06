Surpassed 5,000 ports sold and nears 25,000 registered app users total across North America since commencing operations

Delivered and recognized revenue of 76 DC fast charging ports for a Western Canadian fleet

Announces upcoming fiscal Q3 earnings release date and changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding milestone achievements in booked sales and registered app users, delivery of DC fast charging stations to a Western Canadian energy infrastructure provider, the release date of the Company's fiscal Q3 earnings, and changes to its Board of Directors.

Over 5,000 Ports Sold Across North America

The Company is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 5,000 charging ports sold across Canada and the United States, an increase of over 78% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, reinforcing Hypercharge's continued momentum in deploying charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand for EV adoption.

The Company also nears 25,000 mobile app users, an increase of over 160% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. As of February 6, 2025, over 24,600 users have registered for the Hypercharge mobile app, which connects them to both the Hypercharge Network and roaming partners. Hypercharge users now collectively charge more than 750,000 minutes each week.

Delivery of 76 Fleet DC Fast Charging Ports for Energy Infrastructure Provider

The Company is pleased to announce it has completed delivery from its sales backlog and recognized as revenue a total of 76 DC fast charging ports to a Western Canadian energy infrastructure provider for use by their operational fleet.

The DC fast charging ports delivered are from the previous announcements of 58 fleet DC fast charging ports announced on September 5, 2024, and 18 fleet DC fast charging ports announced on August 1, 2024.

Fiscal Q3 Earnings Release Date

The Company will provide additional insights into its performance, market outlook, and strategy in the release of the Company's financial statements and interim MD&A for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024, anticipated to be filed on SEDAR+ and made available on the Company's website before or on March 3, 2025.

Changes to Board of Directors

The Company announces today that Vitaly Golomb will be stepping down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective February 7, 2025.

"On behalf of Hypercharge, I want to sincerely thank Vitaly for his contributions over the past two and a half years," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "His deep industry expertise and strategic insights, particularly in future mobility and energy transition, have helped shape our direction."

The Board of Directors and the Company's senior leadership team would like to thank Vitaly for his valuable contributions to Hypercharge and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

