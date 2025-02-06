WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.449 billion, or $29.88 per share. This compares with $96.9 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.4 million or $4.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 36.9% to $621.7 million from $454.0 million last year.Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.449 Bln. vs. $96.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $29.88 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $621.7 Mln vs. $454.0 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $610.0-$630.0 mlnNet income for the quarter included $1.3 billion for the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX