Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Expression of Interest Between Inka Health and Global Data Leader, Quantify Research

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health") has entered into an Expression of Interest (EOI) with Quantify Research ("Quantify"), a leading global provider of healthcare data analytics and real-world evidence solutions. This EOI establishes a framework for potential collaboration between the two entities to explore synergies in advanced data analytics and oncology research, with a particular focus on leveraging AI-driven predictive modelling to enhance cancer treatment insights.

Quantify Research is a recognized leader in healthcare data analytics, specializing in health economics, outcomes research, and real-world evidence. With a decade of expertise in leveraging large Nordic and European healthcare data, Quantify provides critical insights to pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, and healthcare institutions worldwide.1 Quantify, possessing unique access to high-quality real-world data (26 million+ patients with high coverage and lifetime follow up2) and expertise in RWD analytics, has expressed interest in collaborating with Inka Health to support the development of SynoGraph - Inka's proprietary platform designed to enhance precision medicine through causal graphical models parameterized in part with real-world data (RWD) - by providing analytical contributions and expertise in real-world data insights, including AI-powered predictive analytics to improve oncology treatment strategies.

Under the terms of the EOI, Inka Health and Quantify Research intend to explore opportunities to collaborate on data-driven research initiatives, particularly supporting the development of SynoGraph. Quantify Research has expressed interest in assisting Inka Health with refining, parameterizing, and validating SynoGraph models by providing access to a controlled environment with real-world data analytics, including structured data from electronic health records (EHR), claims data, genomics, imaging, and other relevant clinical metrics. All data access and processing will adhere to strict privacy and security measures to ensure compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

"This Expression of Interest with Quantify Research is a pivotal step in exploring the integration of advanced real-world data analytics with our AI-driven SynoGraph platform. By combining our strengths, we aim to enhance precision medicine approaches in oncology and improve patient outcomes through data-driven insights," stated Paul Arora, CEO of Inka Health.

The EOI represents a strategic step for Onco-Innovations, towards advancing its mission of transforming cancer treatment research and drug development. By leveraging Quantify Research's expertise in real-world data analytics, Onco's wholly-owned subsidiary, Inka Health can work towards enhancing the development of its SynoGraph platform, with the aim of enabling more precise modelling and data-driven insights. Onco is actively exploring how to synergize SynoGraph's advanced analytical capabilities to support Onco's goal of refining oncology treatment strategies, identifying key biomarkers, and optimizing clinical trial designs.

"Aligning with Quantify Research supports our vision of leveraging AI and real-world data to drive innovation in oncology research," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including in relation to the EOI, the ability of the Company to realize synergies through its acquisition of Inka, the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including as a result of there being no agreement or arrangement with Quantify beyond the EOI, or the failure of the Company to realize on the synergies and benefits expected from its acquisition of Inka. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

