Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Enters Agreement with Nucro-Technics for IND-Enabling Studies, Taking a Key Step Toward Human Trials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Nucro-Technics Inc. ("Nucro-Technics"), dated July 3, 2025, pursuant to which Nucro-Technics is to conduct a broad range of preclinical studies in support of the Company's lead drug candidate. These specialized lab tests are intended to characterize the drug's behavior in animal and in vitro models, including its bioavailability, biodistribution, pharmacokinetics profile, as well as to assess its safety through regulatory compliant toxicology testing. Together, these studies represent a major step forward in Onco's path toward human clinical trials, enabling key safety evaluations and supporting a series of required animal studies. The work program includes two main components: drug metabolism testing (in vitro ADME studies) and formal safety studies conducted under Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, as required by regulators before first-in-human use. This work will support the development of Onco's exclusively licensed Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitor (the "Technology").

Nucro-Technics is a Toronto-based, Health Canada- and FDA-inspected contract research organization with 55 years of experience supporting GLP and GMP testing for a variety of therapeutic indications. Now part of Frontage Laboratories, Nucro-Technics specializes in GLP-compliant toxicology, pharmacokinetics, in vitro ADME, and analytical services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients.

The contract with Nucro-Technics covers the full scope of IND-enabling work for Onco's lead program, NP/A83 (OI-83463), a polymer-encapsulated PNKP inhibitor being developed for patients with advanced-stage, PTEN- or SHP-1-deficient cancers. In addition to drug behaviour and safety testing, the agreement provides for key supporting activities such as validating the analytical methods used to measure the drug in biological samples, evaluating the safety of the novel polymer delivery system (mPEO-bPBCL), and assembling submission-ready data packages for regulatory review. This integrated preclinical program is designed to meet both FDA and Health Canada standards and to generate the data required for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and the initiation of Phase I/II clinical trials.

This agreement marks a significant step in Onco's regulatory preparation efforts, as the studies conducted are aimed at generating both pharmacokinetic and safety data essential for moving the Technology into clinical testing. The ADME results are intended to reveal key insights into the drug's stability and metabolism in the body, while the GLP-compliant toxicology studies are intended to evaluate the safety of both the compound and its novel delivery system. Together, these data are expected to form the foundation of the Company's IND submission and support the design of its first-in-human clinical trials.

"Our PNKP inhibitor represents a novel approach to targeting DNA repair vulnerabilities in cancer, and a deep understanding of both its behaviour in the body and its safety profile is crucial to unlocking its full therapeutic potential. The studies we have contracted Nucro-Technics to conduct are intended to not only support our IND filing but to also help guide formulation and dosing strategies as we move towards clinical development. This is more than a regulatory compliance exercise; it's an opportunity to build a robust foundation for long-term success," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

