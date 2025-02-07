Amazon's stock demonstrated resilience on Thursday, climbing 0.8 percent to reach $238.00 on NASDAQ, with intraday trading touching a peak of $239.50. This upward momentum comes despite ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China affecting international shipping operations, including temporary suspensions of package acceptance from China and Hong Kong by the US Postal Service. The company's robust performance is reflected in its improved earnings per share, which increased to $1.46 from $1.03 in the previous year, with analysts projecting earnings of $5.15 per share for 2024.

Strategic AI and Cloud Positioning

As Amazon prepares to release its quarterly results, investors are closely monitoring the company's artificial intelligence expenditure, particularly following similar investments by other tech giants. The company's extensive cloud infrastructure through AWS provides a strategic advantage for rapid technology integration and scalability. This positioning, including offerings like AWS Braket for quantum computing, establishes Amazon as a central player in the digital ecosystem, potentially strengthening its competitive edge in monetizing future AI developments.

