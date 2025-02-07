TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more-than-expected at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 108.9 in December from a 3-month low of 107.8 in November. The score was forecast to increase to 108.2.Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.8, up from 115.4 in the previous month.On the other hand, the lagging index dropped to 107.7 in December from 108.1 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX