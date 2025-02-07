LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) reported first half profit before tax of 49.9 million pounds compared to 74.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.36 pence compared to 8.47 pence. On an adjusted basis, EPS was 4.8 pence, down 17% from prior year.For the six months ended 31 December 2024, net revenue declined to 81.0 million pounds from 94.5 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted net revenue was 79.9 million pounds, 14% lower from last year.The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 4.8 pence per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX