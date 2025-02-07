The service will use Adaptive AI from Hiya to block fraudulent calls and flag potential spam, providing customers with increased confidence in voice services

Telenor Norway has announced a nationwide rollout of its advanced call protection service, Nummervarsel. The new service, powered by Hiya's Adaptive AI, is delivered in collaboration to provide all subscribers with a safer and more secure calling experience.

The service, which will be available to nearly all business customers and consumers, will automatically flag suspicious fraudulent or spam calls in real-time, enabling users to make informed decisions before answering. Seamlessly integrated into Telenor's service, Nummervarsel requires no downloads or additional apps, providing effortless protection for customers.

"Telenor has a long history of ensuring our customers' safety and protection against fraud through technology-driven services. Last year, we identified and blocked more than 50 million fraudulent calls before they reached our Norwegian customers," said Richard Stigaard, Chief Technology Officer of Telenor Norway. "With this service, we are stepping up the game for call security. By proactively alerting our customers of suspected fraudulent calls, we're empowering our subscribers with tools that enhance trust and confidence in their daily communications."

Hiya, a global leader in call protection technology, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. "Partnering with Telenor enables us to bring Adaptive AI-powered call protection to subscribers across Norway," said Hiya CEO and founder Alex Algard. "This service has already proven its effectiveness in networks worldwide, and as spam and fraud calls continue to escalate, it empowers users to answer their phones confidently, backed by cutting-edge AI technology."

Spam and fraud calls remain a growing global issue. According to Hiya's Q3 2024 Global Call Threat Report, nearly 10 billion calls were flagged as suspected spam in the third quarter of 2024 alone, translating to 105 million unwanted calls daily.

With the rollout of Nummervarsel, Telenor reaffirms its commitment to customer safety and innovation, taking significant steps to tackle one of the most pressing challenges in telecommunications today.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world's leading Voice Intelligence Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya's SaaS applications, Hiya Connect, and Hiya Protect, serve more than 500 million users on the Hiya Network, powering call protection and identity for Telenor, British Telecom, EE, Virgin Media O2, Samsung, Ericsson, Rogers, and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

For more information about Hiya, visit www.hiya.com

About Telenor

Telenor Norway is the country's largest digital service provider of mobile, broadband, and TV services. We work with technology to build innovative connectivity solutions that empower societies and propel the digital future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.telenor.no.

