Valmet Oyj: Valmet secures the best A List position in the CDP Climate disclosure for the second year in a row

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by receiving the best A score and maintaining its leadership position in the CDP Climate disclosure. CDP's evaluation is based on the company's disclosure about its climate-related strategy, targets, governance, risks and opportunities, risk management, and actions in the last reporting year.

Inclusion in the CDP Climate A List for the second year in a row is a recognition of Valmet's systematic efforts to reduce its climate impacts across the value chain.

"We believe that technology and collaboration across the value chain play a key role in mitigating climate change. Together with our suppliers and customers, we will continue to drive the transition of our customers' industries toward a low-carbon, circular future," says Reetta Loponen, VP, Sustainability, Valmet.

In own operations, Valmet has made significant energy efficiency investments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its locations and, for example, has purchased carbon-free electricity in Finland and Sweden since 2023. In the supply chain, Valmet has succeeded in engaging more than 270 key suppliers with the most CO2-intensive operations in its Climate Program to reduce their own climate impacts.

The company has also achieved a 10 percent reduction in energy use in pulp, paper, board, and tissue technologies since 2019, enabling significant CO2 reductions over the lifetime of these solutions. Valmet's solutions enable energy- and resource-efficient pulp, paper, and energy production with fossil-free energy sources and the use of renewable and recycled raw materials for customers.

In 2024, Valmet's sustainability work was also recognized with a Gold medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment and the Supply Chain ESG Pioneer Award at the European Chamber Sustainable Business Awards in China.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit organization that drives companies and governments to manage their environmental impacts. CDP's list of all companies publicly taking part in its climate disclosure is available on CDP's website.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

