Valmet Oyj: Valmet signs a strategic agreement to deliver valve services to Petrobras in Brazil

Valmet Oyj's press release, August 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has signed a nationwide agreement with Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.), the largest energy company in Brazil. The agreement covers the supply of spare parts of Neles valves, actuators, and positioners across all Petrobras operational units, including oil and natural gas exploration, production, refining, commercialization, and power generation.



The first order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter of 2025. Potential resulting orders will be recognized over the agreement period. The value of the orders will not be disclosed.



With an initial term of one year and the possibility of automatic renewal for up to five years, the agreement is a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies. The initiative offers Petrobras strategic benefits such as guaranteed valve equipment availability, greater cost predictability, streamlined processes, reduced bureaucracy, and specialized technical support with a recognized quality standard.



"This agreement reinforces Petrobras's trust in Valmet's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance valve solutions and strengthens our presence in the oil and gas segment in the region," says Marco Souza, Business Manager for Flow Control in the refining and chemical industry in Latin America at Valmet.



With this agreement, Valmet reaffirms its commitment to customer service excellence, directly contributing to the efficiency and operational continuity of Petrobras's plants.

More information on Valmet's solutions for refining and chemical industries is available on our website.

