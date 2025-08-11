Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 11:31
10,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,30010,50011:33
10,45010,50011:31
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 10:24 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet signs a strategic agreement to deliver valve services to Petrobras in Brazil

Valmet Oyj's press release, August 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has signed a nationwide agreement with Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.), the largest energy company in Brazil. The agreement covers the supply of spare parts of Neles valves, actuators, and positioners across all Petrobras operational units, including oil and natural gas exploration, production, refining, commercialization, and power generation.

The first order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter of 2025. Potential resulting orders will be recognized over the agreement period. The value of the orders will not be disclosed.

With an initial term of one year and the possibility of automatic renewal for up to five years, the agreement is a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies. The initiative offers Petrobras strategic benefits such as guaranteed valve equipment availability, greater cost predictability, streamlined processes, reduced bureaucracy, and specialized technical support with a recognized quality standard.

"This agreement reinforces Petrobras's trust in Valmet's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance valve solutions and strengthens our presence in the oil and gas segment in the region," says Marco Souza, Business Manager for Flow Control in the refining and chemical industry in Latin America at Valmet.

With this agreement, Valmet reaffirms its commitment to customer service excellence, directly contributing to the efficiency and operational continuity of Petrobras's plants.

More information on Valmet's solutions for refining and chemical industries is available on our website.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Marco Souza, Business Manager, Flow Control business area, LatAm, Valmet, tel. +55 21999720493

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-signs-a-strategic-agreement-to-deliver-valve-services-to-petrobras-in-brazil,c4216333

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-signs-a-strategic-agreement-to-deliver-valve-services-to-petrobras-in-brazil-302526289.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.