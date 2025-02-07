WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $1.59 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $0.17 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 million or $0.18 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $47.04 million from $43.82 million last year.Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.59 Mln. vs. $0.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $47.04 Mln vs. $43.82 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $200 - $210 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX