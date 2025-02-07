WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Graham Corp. (GHM) reiterated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project revenues in a range of $200 million to $210 million.On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $207.97 million for the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX