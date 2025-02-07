WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):Earnings: -$54 million in Q4 vs. -$86 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q4 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69 million or $0.16 per share for the period.Revenue: $1.949 billion in Q4 vs. $2.076 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.09) to (-$0.06)Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX