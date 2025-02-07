Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results from the four-hole October drilling program on the Company's Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district (see Fig. 1). Hole RN24-058 intersected a new style of gold and high-grade silver mineralization between the Thunder and Lightning Zones, building on the exceptional gold intersections in Hole 055 on the new Blue Sky Zone (31.5 m of 4.15 g/t Au; see December 23, 2024 news release) and Hole 056 on Thunder North (16.4 m @ 5.85 g/t Au; see January 8, 2025 news release).

Hole 058 Au Results

Hole 058 was the fourth and final hole of Tower's four-hole October 2024 diamond drilling program. It was designed to obtain a deeper cut of the 4.17 m zone of high-grade, 6.1 g/t Au mineralization intersected in last June's Hole 051 (see September 26, 2024 news release) midway between the Thunder and Lightning Zones (see Fig. 2).

Hole 058 encountered 3.0 m of visually similar mineralization approximately ~40 m below the Hole 51 intersection (see Fig. 3). The sulphide component of mineralization, however, includes noticeable galena rather than consisting exclusively of pyrite like the usual, orogenic-type Au mineralization intersected in Hole 051. The galena-bearing mineralization is similarly auriferous (1.47 g/t Au; see Table 1) but is most remarkable for its high, 32.93 g/t Ag content. It also contains significant Pb (0.12%), Zn (0.1%), manganese (0.15%), cadmium (24.4 ppm), arsenic (265 ppm) and antimony (197 ppm) but is only nominally anomalous in Cu (0.05%).











Total Depth (m)

Mineralized Interval(s)

Average Grade Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Mineralized

Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)





Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%)































RN24-057 663227 5607435 337 -65 211.0 Lightning Offset 24.0 48.0 24.0

0.41

















Lightning Offset 102.0 137.3 35.3

0.51



































RN24-058 5607435 5607359 350 -75 353.0 Undetermined 276.5 279.5 3.0

1.47 32.93 0.12 0.10

Table 1 - Significant gold intercepts from Holes 057 and 058. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined.

Figure 3 - Cross section through Holes 051 and 058. View looking east-northeast. The gold zones, quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes and their host shear zones are assumed to be subvertical.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/239969_b8880a36c48f8aff_002full.jpg

The Au-Ag-Pb-Zn-Mn-Cd-As-Sb signature observed in Hole 058 is typical of the outermost, lowest temperature veins of zoned porphyry systems, as exemplified by Tower's Nechako Gold property where six such occurrences have been discovered between two historical "hot spot" zones of porphyry Cu and Mo-Co mineralization (see July 20, 2021 news release).

The Hole 058 occurrence is tentatively interpreted to be related to the pre-orogenic (Late Triassic) porphyry Cu-Au mineralization that has historically been targeted at Rabbit North and thus to be unrelated to the orogenic (Latest Jurassic) Au intersection in Hole 051. If, as expected, the shear zone hosting the Hole 051 gold zone is subvertical, Hole 058 may not have been drilled to a sufficient depth to reach the projected down-dip extension of the zone (see Fig. 3).

Hole 057 Results

Hole 057 was drilled on the west side of the northerly trending cross-fault at the west end of the Lightning Zone (see Fig. 2) with the goal of locating the displaced western part of the gold zone. As noted in the Company's October 31, 2024 news release, Hole 057 cut a 94.3 m wide, intermittently (60% of the section) sheared and pyritized zone that is visually compatible with the Lightning Zone, especially the pyrite texture which has the same spotted to wormy "disease" form as in the Lightning Zone.

The Au analyses for the drill core from Hole 057 (see Table 1) show that the entire 211-m drill hole is strongly anomalous in Au, with 80% of the samples containing >50 ppb (0.05 g/t). However, the Au content is lower than the ~1.5 g/t average for the mother zone, with the two best sections averaging 0.41 g/t over 24.0 m and 0.51 g/t over 35.3 m (see Table 1). The Au analyses obtained from individual 1-2 m core samples within these sections show little variability, peaking at just 1.91 g/t and 2.92 g/t, respectively.

In the mother zone east of the fault, several samples from each drill intersection yielded higher, 5 to 25 g/t Au analyses, raising the overall grade to ~1.5 g/t. These peak Au values typically correlate with brecciated and/or quartz-pyrite-veined intervals in the pervasively silicified and pyritized shear zone. This pattern suggests that the initial low-grade gold mineralization has been overprinted and enhanced by one or more subsequent deformational/mineralizing events. The absence of these high-grade Au peaks in Hole 057 suggests possible down faulting of the western part of Lightning Zone from a once structurally higher and thus less strained and mineralized position in the shear zone. Due to the subvertical attitude of the Lightning Zone, lateral (north-south) displacement appears to have been minimal.

Follow-Up Drilling Plans

The exceptional gold results obtained from both Hole 055 at Blue Sky and Hole 056 at Thunder North clearly warrant a major follow-up drilling campaign on these zones. Follow-up drilling is also planned to extend the Thunder Zone eastward and westward from 2023's discovery hole No. 041, where two 13.3 and 10.1 m mineralized intervals just 10 m apart returned attractive gold grades of 3.28 g/t and 2.16 g/t, respectively. The only follow-up holes drilled near Hole 41 were aimed at the older Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone that was intersected up-hole from the Thunder Zone (see April 5, 2023 news release).

The Rabbit North property is accessible year-round and Tower plans to commence drilling in March after the PDAC Convention.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. and Ryan Parsons, G.I.T. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/239969_b8880a36c48f8aff_003full.jpg

Figure 2 - "Horsetail" shear zone model for the Rabbit North gold system.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/239969_b8880a36c48f8aff_004full.jpg

