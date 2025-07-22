Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report the gold results from the two remaining holes, Nos. RN-25-061 and and 062, of the four-hole May drilling program on the Company's Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district (see Fig. 1).

Hole 061 intersected 18 m of 0.81 g/t Au in shear-resistant Nicola tuff-breccia ~70 m above the more favourable Durand diorite host rock of the Blue Sky discovery intersection in Hole 055 (31.5 m of 4.15 g/t Au; see December 23, 2024 news release) and 13.05 m of 1.76 g/t in a new gold zone within a more shear-receptive ash tuff horizon 100 m to the south (see Figs. 2 and 3).

Hole 062, a 50-m step-out at Thunder North east of Hole 056 (15.85 m of 5.80 g/t Au; see January 08, 2025 news release), returned a very similar 19.0 m intersection averaging 4.93 g/t Au.

Joe Dhami, Tower's President and CEO, emphasizes the value of Rabbit North's location in assessing the potential economic importance of Tower's remarkable exploration success: "The Kamloops District is known as one the lowest cost of production regions in BC and now Tower has compiled over 10,000 meters of strategically drilled and assayed data. Tower's high grade gold results have solidified our early-stage exploration into an unrisked phase where scale, grade and strike orientation are no longer theoretical."

Figure 2 - "Horsetail" shear zone model for the Rabbit North gold system. See Tables 1 and 2 for detailed Au analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/259531_figure2.jpg

Overview

The primary objective of the small May drilling campaign was to determine the strike and dip of the Blue Sky gold trend to aid in siting holes for a much larger drilling program that the Company is currently planning, especially longer, deeper holes given the great depth extent that is usual for such shear-hosted gold mineralization and the apparent subvertical attitude of the zone. Each of the three test holes at Blue Sky, Nos. 059 to 061, successfully intersected the gold zone. The three intersections, together with the original discovery intersection in Hole 055, indicate that the Blue Sky shear zone strikes northeast and suggest that it dips steeply northwest (see Fig. 3).

Figure 3 - Detailed hole location and geological map of the Blue Sky gold trend. See Figure 2 for bedrock lithologies and Table 1 for detailed Au analyses. The most significant Au intersections (red) are projected vertically to surface. Those from Holes 061 are marked by blue stars and highlight intersections from previous holes are marked by yellow stars. Drilling is showing that the diorite/volcaniclastic andesite (pink/green) contact is more complex than mapped.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/259531_figure3.jpg

The drilling also showed that the contact between the Durand diorite intrusion and Nicola volcaniclastics is much more convoluted than inferred from previous mapping (see Figs. 2, 3), with a slice of Nicola rocks either thrust or embayed southeastward into the stock roughly parallel to the drill holes. As the Blue Sky shear zone strikes northeast across this embayment, the gold intersections in the drill holes are variably hosted by diorite or Nicola volcaniclastics. Since the diorite is a more favourable host rock, apparently due to its high primary iron oxide (magnetite) content, the Au grades of the intersections vary significantly. The best Blue Sky intersections occur where the shear zone is confined to the diorite, i.e. at depth and to the east as demonstrated by the strengths of the deepest (31.5 m @ 4.15 g/t Au in Hole 055) and easternmost (6.02 m @ 23.63 g/t Au in Hole 060) intersections to date.

Hole 061 Results

Hole 061 was drilled parallel to and roughly in line with discovery hole No. 055 but in the opposite direction (southeast rather than northwest) and at a shallower dip (-45• versus -60•). It was collared in the Nicola embayment and remained in this narrow embayment for ~250 m of its 271.0 m length whereas Hole 055 was in Durand diorite for the top 286 metres. Hole 061 entered the Blue Sky zone 116.5 m down-hole and remained in it for 18.25 metres. The intersection is as uniformly auriferous throughout as the one in Hole 056 but at a low average grade of 0.81 g/t Au (see Table 1).

Mineralized Interval(s) Hole No. Easting

(m)

Northing

(m)

Azimuth

(°)

Dip

(°) Total

Depth

(m) Mineralized

Zone(s)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Average

Au

Grade

(g/t)

RN24-055 663433 5607852 314.7 -60 332.0 Above Blue Sky 79 83.0 4.0 2.05

































Above Blue Sky 92.3 95 2.7 3.15

































Above Blue Sky 121.5 123.3 1.8 8.48

































Above Blue Sky 152.75 155.5 2.8 1.80

































Above Blue Sky 196.4 198.0 1.6 4.66

































Above Blue Sky 201 211.6 10.6 1.54

































Above Blue Sky 231 240.0 9.0 2.92

































Blue Sky 255 286.5 31.5 4.15











Including 278.7 279.7 1.0 17.10





















RN25-059 663389 5607884 315 -45 201.9 Undetermined 104.92 109.00 4.08 2.05

































Undetermined 121.08 123.08 2.00 1.38

































Blue Sky 137.40 145.00 7.60 3.28











Including 137.40 138.37 0.97 16.20

































Undetermined 201.00 201.90 0.90 4.85





















RN25-060 663308 5608058 135 -45 244.0 Undetermined 45.00 47.69 2.49 1.75

































Undetermined 51.70 53.88 2.18 4.51

































Undetermined 58.30 60.12 1.82 1.78

































Undetermined 64.50 67.57 3.07 1.49

































Blue Sky 84.14 90.16 6.02 23.63











Including 84.14 88.95 4.81 28.64











Including 87.00 88.95 1.95 51.30

































Undetermined 171.00 178.12 7.12 1.49

































Undetermined 207.00 210.00 3.00 2.25











































RN-25-061 663282 5608004 130.00 -45 271.0 Blue Sky 116.50 134,75 18.25 0.81

































Undetermined 160.00 161.10 1.10 3.24

































Undetermined 210.80 213.00 2.20 5.46

































Undetermined 220.39 220.89 0.50 4.10

































Undetermined 231.00 245.05 13.05 1.76

Table 1 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted type from the Blue Sky trend. Gold-bearing intercepts of the porphyry Cu-Au type are excluded. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. Core size was NQ. Core intervals are measured down-hole. True widths have not been determined.

The limited grade of the Blue Sky zone in Hole 061 appears to be due, in large part, to inhospitable stratigraphy as the deformation and mineralization occur within lapilli tuff and coarser, shear-inhibiting tuff-breccia - the dominant phase of the Nicola volcaniclastics - rather than being concentrated in finer-grained, more shear-susceptible and gold-prospective crystal and ash tuff like the strata that host the Lightning, Thunder and Thunder North gold zones (see Fig. 2).

Three thin layers of fine ash tuff intersected further down hole yielded much stronger Au analyses of 3.24 g/t over 1.1 m, 5.46 g/t over 2.2 m and 4.10 g/t over 0.5 metres (see Table 1). Most importantly, a thicker ash tuff horizon beginning at 231.0 m down-hole - approaching the contact with the Durand diorite at 254 m - averaged 1.76 g/t Au over 13.05 metres (see Figs. 3, 4). Given its significant width and ~100 m separation from the Blue Sky zone, this intersection is inferred to represent a new mineralized trend south of and subparallel to Blue Sky. Interestingly, the intersection is coincident with the shear-controlled paleovalley that was infilled a few million years ago by Chilcotin basalt lava flows and extends southwest from the Durand Stock through the Thunder North area (see Fig. 2), suggesting that the new discovery may have significant continuity.

Figure 4 - Quartz-pyrite vein in altered and mineralized ash tuff at 240.1 m in Hole 061, within the new gold trend intersected south of Blue Sky.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/259531_figure4.jpg

Although generally unsheared the coarse tuff-breccia, along with the finer-grained Nicola tuffs and the Durand diorite, is significantly anomalous in gold throughout the drill area. In most drill holes, less than 10% of the core samples have reported background levels of Au (<5 ppb) and many - in some cases most - contain more than 100 ppb (0.1 g/t). This pervasive infusion of gold is a testament to the strength of the new gold system that Tower has unearthed at Rabbit North.

Hole 062 Results

Hole 062 was drilled as a 50 m step-out from Hole 056 on the Thunder North zone (see Fig. 5) with the objective of extending th gold zone to the east. Remarkably, the hole essentially duplicated the impressive Hole 056 results, intersecting 19.0 m of 4.93 g/t Au (see Table 2), again with exceptionally high-grade sections including 0.5 m of 73 g/t Au and 0.55 m of 64 g/t Au.

Figure 5 - Detailed hole location and geological map of the Thunder North gold trend. See Figure 2 for bedrock lithologies and Table 2 for detailed Au analyses. The most significant Au intersections (red) are projected vertically to surface. The Hole 062 intersection is marked by a blue star and highlight intersections from previous holes are marked by yellow stars.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/259531_figure5.jpg

Mineralized Interval(s) Hole No.

Easting

(m)

Northing

(m)

Azimuth

(°)

Dip

(°)

Total

Depth

(m) Mineralized Zone(s) From

(m)

To

(m) Length

(m) Average

Au Grade

(g/t)

RN23-039 662871 5607561 144 -45 356.0 Undetermined 142.7 145.7 3.0 4.20

































Thunder North 163.5 173.7 10.2 1.46











Thunder North 177.2 192.8 15.6 2.41











Including 191.0 191.8 0.8 25.40





















RN23-040 662908 5607578 142 -45 263.0 Thunder North 188.7 196.3 7.7 1.42





















RN24-056 663014 5607544 143 -60 200.0 Thunder North 139.50 155.35 15.85 5.80











Including 139.50 144.00 4.50 13.97











Including 139.50 140.25 0.75 65.30











Including 151.00 155.35 4.35 5.70





















RN-25-062 663023 5607581 143 -50 236.0 Undetermined 26.35 29.1 2.75 3.22

































Undetermined 101.1 110.89 9.79 0.52

































Thunder North 172.00 191.00 19.00 4.93











Including 171.00 177.60 5.60 9.47











which includes 174.23 124.80 0.57 71.40











and 181.00 183.00 2.00 3.18











and 189.00 191.00 2.00 16.87











which includes 189.00 189.50 0.50 64.30

Table 2 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted type from the Thunder North trend. Gold-bearing intercepts of the porphyry Cu-Au type are excluded. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. Core size was NQ. Core intervals are measured down-hole. True widths have not been determined.

Thunder North has now been traced continuously eastward from 2023's discovery hole No. 039, with only a minor interruption resulting from an isolated monzonite dyke at Hole 042, for more than 250 m (see Fig. 5) - roughly the length of three football fields - at increasingly higher grades. It is wide open to the east and at depth and is now ready for more systematic definition drilling.

Next Steps

Tower's four-hole May drilling program has successfully expanded and increased the tenor of Tower's promising Blue Sky and Thunder North gold discoveries to the point where both zones are now ready for more systematic definition drilling in addition to continued step-out drilling, especially to the east. Further testing is also required to evaluate the new gold discovery south of Blue Sky and 2023's Thunder discovery south of Thunder North (see Fig. 2) as well as to determine the depth extent of the original Lightning Zone that Tower discovered in 2021. The much larger drilling program that Tower is currently planning will be designed to address most of these needs.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by and/or under the direction Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/259531_06cd6f7134d0ab63_006full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259531

SOURCE: Tower Resources Ltd.