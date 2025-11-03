Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all gold grain results have been received from the 66-sample till survey completed three weeks ago on the Durand Stock to guide hole placement in the Company's diamond drilling programs on the Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see Figs. 1 and 2 and Table 1 at end of press release).

Every till sample was significantly anomalous in gold grains (see Fig. 3 below), expanding the Rabbit North gold system eastward 1000 m across the Durand Stock and more than doubling its footprint to 1.5 km2 while leaving it open to further expansion.

Importantly, the strongest anomalies, 560 and 1001 gold grains, are strategically located ~150 and 800 m east-northeast along strike from the Company's easternmost and highest-grade drill intersection, 6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au in Hole RN-24-060 on the edge of the Durand Stock (see July 10, 2025 press release) on the emerging Blue Sky gold trend. The 1001-grain anomaly is the strongest obtained to date at Rabbit North and the gold grains are still pristine (see Fig. 4 below), indicating that their source is nearby.

The till 1000 m east of the Thunder, Thunder North and Lightning zones is also strongly anomalous, indicating that the structural corridor containing these volcanic-hosted gold zones also extends eastward through the Durand Stock.





Figure 3 - Gold grain content of the till in the present survey area compared to Tower's previous surveys. The actual number of gold grains is included for samples with >=100 grains. Sample numbers are shown for the most significant anomalies. See Figure 2 for the other sample numbers and Table 1 for gold grain details.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/272865_957240c8e4c809c6_002full.jpg





Figure 4 - Gold grains from Sample 342. (a) Representative portion of the extracted gold concentrate. (b) A selection of larger grains illustrating their pristine condition.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/272865_957240c8e4c809c6_003full.jpg

Overall Distribution of Gold Grains

The 66 new till samples, including two duplicates, were of the same weight (~10 kg) and numbered in sequence with the 289 samples that Tower collected in 2021-2022. The samples yielded from 21 to 1001 gold grains with 45% exceeding 100 grains - far exceeding the average background level of 5 grains established from 13 control samples collected on the northern tip of the property in 2021. Most of the gold grains appear to be derived from orogenic-type Au-pyrite occurrences like the Thunder, Lightning and Blue Sky zones rather than the widespread but minor porphyry-style Cu-Au occurrences in the underlying Durand diorite.

Three New Gold Dispersal Trains Identified

Most of the gold in Tower's Lightning, Thunder and Blue Sky zones at Rabbit North occurs as fine inclusions in pyrite rather visible gold grains. Where the exposed host rock was fresh when glaciated, this fine gold was only partially liberated into the till. Where the exposures were lateritized, the gold had already been liberated by oxidation of the pyrite and degradation of the rock to clay. Consequently, gold grain dispersal trains like the Dominic Lake Train down-ice from the low-grade (~1.5 g/t) but lateritized Lightning Zone tend to be stronger and longer (>1000 m vs. <500 m) than those like the Central Train from the high-grade but unoxidized Thunder North zone.

A gold grain dispersal train as large and persistent as the one over the Durand Stock would be expected to have multiple sources, and three sub-trains suggestive of discrete, wide and/or high-grade gold sources are discernible within it (see Fig. 3). These trains have been numbered 303, 342 and 347 - the numbers of the most anomalous till samples within them (see Fig. 2 and Table 1). All three are presumed to be of the Central Train type - i.e. sourced from unoxidized, potentially high-grade gold zones - due to their relative shortness and the resistant nature of the Durand diorite which forms a prominent ridge (see Fig. 2) above the less resistant Nicola volcanics.

The heads (i.e. origins) of two of the trains, Nos. 342 and 347, are along the northeastward projection of the high-grade Blue Sky trend through the Durand Stock toward historical percussion drill hole No. 1990-05 (see Fig. 2), which intersected 39.7 m vertically of 1.75 g/t Au. However, the till is still significantly anomalous for 200 m up-ice from the heads of the trains, indicating the presence of another, parallel gold trend to the north, and Hole 1990-05 appears to have intersected this trend (see Fig. 3) rather than the Blue Sky trend. Both gold trends appear to extend westward from the stock into the Nicola volcanics beyond the area covered by the till survey.

Train 342 peaks at 1001 gold grains ~800 m east-northeast of the Company's easternmost and highest -grade intersection of the Blue Sky zone, 6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au in Durand diorite in Hole RN-25-060 on the western edge of the stock (see Fig. 3). Most of the gold grains are still physically pristine (see Fig. 4 and Table 1) indicating that they have undergone negligible glacial transport and thus that their source is probably within 100 m up-ice (i.e. to the northwest) on the Blue Sky trend. By comparison, the highest gold counts obtained from the Central and Dominic Lake Trains were 452 and 785 grains, respectively. The train remains strong 200 m down-ice where Sample 333 yielded 405 grains. Sample 343, collected 100 m west of Sample 342, yielded only 154 grains but Sample 344 collected 200 m to the west yielded 363 grains.

Train 347 peaks at 560 gold grains ~150 m east-northeast of the high-grade Hole 060 intersection. The next sample 100 m further along the Blue Sky trend, No. 348, yielded 292 grains. Together these results imply that the newly discovered Blue Sky zone continues uninterrupted from the Nicola volcanics into the Durand Stock for at least 300 metres.

The two till samples collected between the heads of Trains 342 and 347 were only weakly anomalous in gold grains despite being close to the Blue Sky trend. However, this gold dispersal "gap" is due to a patch of Chilcotin basalt lava flows (see Fig. 3) that covers at least 100 m of the Blue Sky trend and protected it from glaciation.

The third gold dispersal train, Train 303, is in the southern part of the Durand Stock ~1000 m east of the Lightning Zone, suggesting that the structural corridor that contains Tower's volcanic-hosted Thunder, Thunder North and Lightning zones extends eastward through the stock and has significantly mineralized the diorite, at least locally. Sample 303, at the head of the train, yielded 390 gold grains, most of which are still pristine or only slightly deformed (see Table 1). The train remains strong 200 m down-ice at the limit of sampling where Sample 291 yielded 214 gold grains and a nearby till sample from Tower's initial 2021 reconnaissance survey yielded 236 grains (see Fig. 3).

Next Steps

By more than doubling the footprint of the Rabbit North gold system and confirming the initial evidence from Hole 060 at Blue Sky that the Durand diorite is a hospitable gold host, the till sampling program has opened up a very large area requiring intensive drilling.

While the initial focus of the pending drilling program will be on sites near the promising Blue Sky and Thunder North zones for which the required notice of drilling has been given, the drill program may be expanded to test the heads of the three strong gold grain dispersal trains identified in the till survey.

Methods

Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. (ODM) collected the till samples and processed them at the company's heavy indicator mineral laboratory in Ottawa, Ontario.

The samples were collected by a three-person team led by David Hozjan, MSc., P.Geo. At each sample site, a pit was excavated by hand into the C-horizon of the post-glacial soil profile, typically to a depth of 0.5-0.8 m, to reach minimally oxidized, structurally compact till, the subglacially deposited variety that is required for an effective survey.

The till from each pit was sieved at 8 mm to remove most of the clasts and obtain approximately 12 kg of -8 mm material which, after finer screening at 2 mm in the laboratory, typically yields approximately 10 kg of fine sandy silt, the particle size fraction in which most gold grains reside. The clasts were examined to determine their lithologies and checked for possible archeological artefacts. The pit and surroundings were photographed both before and after the pit was filled in and the ground was restored to its original level.

At two sites, a duplicate sample was collected by screening to obtain approximately 24 kg of -8 mm material and splitting this in small, alternating scoopfuls on site to obtain two equal 12 kg samples. The samples were shipped in sealed containers to ODM's laboratory by a commercial trucking company.

Prior to extracting the heavy mineral fraction from the samples in its laboratory, ODM removed a representative 500 g split and further sieved it at 0.063 mm to separate the fine silt + clay fraction. This fraction is being analyzed geochemically in Kamloops by Actlabs Ltd., a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. When submitting the samples to Actlabs, ODM included several splits of a blind (i.e. visually indistinguishable) quality assurance sample from a natural till section that contains consistently elevated levels of Au, Cu, Mo and other key elements.

Heavy mineral concentration was effected by ODM on the bulk of each sample using a shaking table modified to recover the fine, silt-sized gold particles that normally comprise 95% of the gold grains in till. The dimensions of each recovered gold grain were measured and the grains were classified as being still pristine, physically modified (significantly deformed) or completely reshaped to gauge their relative distance of glacial transport.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/272865_957240c8e4c809c6_004full.jpg





Figure 2 - Locations of the new till samples in relation to the gold grain results obtained from Tower's previous surveys. The actual number of gold grains is included for samples with >=100 grains.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/272865_957240c8e4c809c6_005full.jpg

Sample Number Number of Visible Gold Grains Sample Number Number of Visible Gold Grains Total Reshaped Modified Pristine Total Reshaped Modified Pristine RNT-25-290 135 34 61 40 RNT-25-323 30 6 13 11 RNT-25-291 214 13 25 176 RNT-25-324 44 19 12 13 RNT-25-292 97 9 44 44 RNT-25-325 112 8 74 30 RNT-25-293 93 27 20 46 RNT-25-326 109 34 37 38 RNT-25-294 103 25 19 59 RNT-25-327 139 11 55 73 RNT-25-295 112 10 47 55 RNT-25-328 74 29 14 31 RNT-25-296 133 21 67 45 RNT-25-329 151 37 30 84 RNT-25-297 111 29 43 39 RNT-25-330 50 2 22 26 RNT-25-298 138 13 60 65 RNT-25-331 106 46 31 29 RNT-25-299 66 10 23 33 RNT-25-332 45 16 12 17 RNT-25-300 64 8 31 25 RNT-25-333 405 21 94 290 RNT-25-301 136 19 43 74 RNT-25-334 185 2 55 128 RNT-25-302 68 16 25 27 RNT-25-335 61 19 14 28 RNT-25-303 390 11 153 226 RNT-25-336 69 16 30 23 RNT-25-304 21 3 15 3 RNT-25-337 82 0 27 55 RNT-25-305 92 5 53 34 RNT-25-338 39 15 15 9 RNT-25-306 60 18 17 25 RNT-25-339 97 7 52 38 RNT-25-307 113 20 35 58 RNT-25-340 43 11 18 14 RNT-25-308 100 15 48 37 RNT-25-341 52 31 16 5 RNT-25-309 63 12 21 30 RNT-25-342 1001 7 47 947 RNT-25-310 74 6 31 37 RNT-25-343 154 10 50 94 RNT-25-311 142 16 21 105 RNT-25-344 363 3 37 323 RNT-25-312 93 8 35 50 RNT-25-345 169 14 97 58 RNT-25-313 66 18 10 38 RNT-25-346 68 16 23 29 RNT-25-314 127 16 23 88 RNT-25-347 560 5 124 431 RNT-25-315 92 21 24 47 RNT-25-348 292 1 80 211 RNT-25-316 88 21 12 55 RNT-25-349 85 45 16 24 RNT-25-317 142 47 48 47 RNT-25-350 122 60 18 44 RNT-25-318 94 32 29 33 RNT-25-351 36 3 22 11 RNT-25-319 107 14 43 50 RNT-25-352 25 10 5 10 RNT-25-320 189 54 60 75 RNT-25-353 78 4 22 52 RNT-25-321 91 8 57 26 RNT-25-354 232 16 76 140 RNT-25-322 28 2 13 13 RNT-25-355 72 30 12 30

Table 1 - Gold grain counts and morphologies.

