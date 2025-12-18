Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has successfully completed its expanded diamond drilling program on the high-grade Blue Sky gold trend and Thunder North gold zone (see Fig. 1) on its Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see index map of Fig. 1).

Due to high drilling productivity, the program was expanded from 3000 m to 3213 m before drilling was suspended for the holiday season. Drilling is expected to resume in February as the daylight hours increase.

Blue Sky Drilling

Six holes totaling 1756 m, Nos. RN25-063 to 068, were drilled on the Blue Sky trend (see Table 1). The first three holes were drilled at various angles near discovery hole No. RN24-055 (31.5 m of 4.15 g/t Au; see Fig. 1) to determine the orientation and overall prospectivity of the contact between the Durand diorite and Nicola tuff along which the Hole 055 mineralization occurs. The other three holes were designed to follow the Durand-hosted Hole 060 intersection (6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au; see Fig. 1) both down-dip and 100 m eastward along the mineralized trend toward the strong, 560-grain anomaly obtained from the Company's recent till gold grain survey (see Fig. 2 and November 3, 2025 press release).

Thunder North Drilling

Five holes totaling 1457 m, Nos. RN25-069 to 073, were drilled at Thunder North (see Table 1). One hole was drilled west of the known mineralization to verify previous indications, from Hole RN24-054, that Thunder North is faulted to the south and continues westward as the Thunder Zone (formerly Thunder South) which was intersected in Hole RN23-041 in 2023 (13.3 m of 3.28 g/t Au followed 10 m down-hole by 10.1 m of 2.16 g/t Au; see Fig. 1 and April 5, 2023 press release) and on which the Company has not yet performed any follow-up drilling. The other four holes were variously designed to extend the Thunder North zone eastward from Hole RN25-062 (19.0 m of 4.93 g/t Au; see Fig. 1) or confirm continuity of the gold mineralization to depths >150 m and fill in a gap left by the intersection of a cross-cutting, post-mineralization dyke in Hole RN23-040 (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 - Location and bedrock geology of the Rabbit North property showing the collars of the 11 new diamond drill holes (white diamonds) and gold assays for selected drill holes from previous campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/278465_f24680ae24f77b2d_002full.jpg











Total

Depth

(m) Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°)

























RN25-063 663255 5607859 40 -62 333.0 RN25-064 663371 5607824 20 -45 252.0 RN25-065 663487 5607824 315 -58 454.0 RN25-066 663307 5608062 134 -70 231.0 RN25-067 663364 5608127 135 -45 324.0 RN25-068 663365 5608126 165 -45 252.0 RN25-069 663080 5607621 143 -50 300.0 RN25-070 663077 5607622 143 -65 267.0 RN25-071 662801 5607512 150 -50 249.0 RN25-072a 662992 5607529 150 -50 16.3 RN25-072 663003 5607519 150 -50 291.0 RN25-073 662977 5607608 143 -45 243.8

Table 1 - Co-ordinates and orientations of the 11 new diamond drill holes.

Figure 2 - Collars of the 11 new diamond drill holes (white diamonds) in relation to the gold grain content of the till. The actual number of gold grains is included for till samples with >=100 grains. Sample numbers are shown for the most significant anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/278465_f24680ae24f77b2d_003full.jpg

Assay Schedule

Tower's previous drilling campaigns have shown that most of the drill core is significantly anomalous in Au, reflecting the large scale and pervasiveness of the previously unknown gold mineralizing system that the Company has discovered at Rabbit North and differs in both age (younger) and style (orogenic) from the typical Late Triassic porphyry Cu±Au deposits of the Kamloops District. Consequently, all core except that from the post-mineralization Chilcotin basalt cover flows must be analyzed, typically in 1 to 2 m intervals yielding an average of 200 samples per hole. Nevertheless, the Company expects to receive most of the assays prior to the planned resumption of drilling in February.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278465

Source: Tower Resources Ltd.