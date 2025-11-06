Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced a large, 3000-m diamond drilling program to further expand the Company's high-grade Thunder North and Blue Sky gold discoveries (see Fig. 1) on its Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see index map of Fig. 1).

Drilling Objectives

The current 3000-m drilling program represents a major expansion from the succession of 1000-m programs that sequentially discovered the Lightning, Thunder, Thunder North and Blue Sky gold zones (see Fig. 1). Approximately 12 holes are planned. The drilling will focus mainly on the Thunder North and Blue Sky zones. A major objective will be to extend these zones further east along strike from the strongly mineralized intersections encountered in the most easterly holes on the zones in the Company's latest (May 2025) drilling program - 19.0 m of 4.93 g/t Au in Hole RN-25-062 at Thunder North (see July 22, 2025 press release) and 6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au in Hole RN-25-060 at Blue Sky (see July 10, 2025 press release).

Also, as most previous holes at Thunder North and Blue Sky intersected the gold zones at depths of less than 150 metres, the current drilling will test the continuity of the mineralization to depths of up to 300 metres. In addition, a few holes at Blue Sky will target the roughly north-south trending contact between the Nicola volcanics and Durand diorite rather than the principal ENE gold trend to determine the extent to which this contact is also mineralized.

Figure 1 - Location and bedrock geology of the Rabbit North property showing the areas currently being diamond drilled and selected drill holes from previous campaigns.

Next Steps

Assuming that the present drilling campaign is as successful as the Company's recent campaigns in which the "hit rate" averaged ~50%, the Company expects to expand the program to 5000 metres. Potential drill sites up to 800 m east of the Blue Sky zone are currently being selected and submitted for approval to allow preliminary testing of the strong gold grain anomalies identified in the Company's October till heavy mineral survey (see November 3, 2025 press release).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.

