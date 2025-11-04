Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corrects Disclosure of Previously Announced Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) wishes to correct the number of warrants and finders warrants disclosed in it's October 22, 2025 news release. In connection with the private placement that closed on October 22, 2025 , each unit issued was comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"), the Company issued a total of 23,880,000 warrants. The Company issued 1,408,000 non-transferable finders' warrants. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

The remaining material terms of the Offering remain as announced on October 22, 2025.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focussed on the Evening Star property located in the prolific Walker Lane trend, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the town of Hawthorne, Nevada.

