Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corrects Disclosure of Previously Announced Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) wishes to correct the number of warrants and finders warrants disclosed in it's October 22, 2025 news release. In connection with the private placement that closed on October 22, 2025 , each unit issued was comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"), the Company issued a total of 23,880,000 warrants. The Company issued 1,408,000 non-transferable finders' warrants. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

The remaining material terms of the Offering remain as announced on October 22, 2025.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focussed on the Evening Star property located in the prolific Walker Lane trend, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the town of Hawthorne, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sky-gold-corrects-disclosure-of-previously-announced-private-placement-1097141

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
