Sky Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Commencement of Geophysical Surveys and Drilling at Evening Star Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that, following the successful completion of its over-subscribed financing (see PR dated October 22, 2025), work has begun on the Company's flagship Evening Star property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada.

Geophysical Surveys Underway

Sky Gold has contracted MWH Geo-Surveys International to conduct a drone-supported high-resolution magnetic and topographic survey across the Evening Star Property. The survey is being flown on 50-metre line spacing and is designed to provide detailed subsurface structural and lithological information to assist in drill targeting. The survey is currently in progress and is expected to be completed shortly.

In addition, an induced polarization (IP) survey is planned to further refine drill targeting, at the High Life Cu-Au porphyry target.

Diamond Drilling Mobilization

A diamond-core drill rig is being mobilized to site this week to commence drilling at both the Tower Gold and High Life targets. The planned phase one program totals approximately 1,100 metres and includes:

Four (4) holes totaling ~500 metres at the Tower Gold target; and

One hole of ~600 metres testing the High Life Cu-Au porphyry target.

The Tower Gold target comprises a one-kilometre-long, 50-metre-wide, northwest-trending high-grade gold corridor characterized by centimetre-scale extensional quartz veins hosted within a granite intrusion.

The High Life target represents a deeper copper-gold porphyry system with associated skarn mineralization at Gold Bug and Evening Star, identified through prior geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and historical data review.

Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold, commented "We are extremely excited to commence drilling at Tower Gold. This target shows all the hallmarks of a robust intrusion-related gold system, and the addition of both magnetic and induced polarization surveys will enhance our understanding of the broader mineralizing system at Evening Star - particularly the High Life Cu-Au porphyry target. We have assembled a great team of geologists and technical experts to guide this next phase of exploration."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Danae Voormeij, MSc, PGeo, a Director of Sky Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, Gold Bug, and Evening Star.

