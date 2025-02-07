WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $195.6 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $210.8 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.2 million or $2.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.107 billion from $968.7 million last year.CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $195.6 Mln. vs. $210.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.107 Bln vs. $968.7 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX