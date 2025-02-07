Boozt AB: Boozt announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

[Malmö, Sweden] - February 7, 2025

Boozt Group today announced that Sandra Gadd has decided to step down from her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Boozt executive management team. Sandra Gadd will remain in her role as CFO for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Hermann Haraldsson, co-founder and Group CEO, said: "All good things come to an end, and my wingman during the last five years has decided to explore new career paths. Sandra has built a highly robust finance function and will hand over a well-managed department positioned for future success. She has not only been a strong CFO but also a valued colleague and friend. I'm pleased that Sandra will stay with us for the next six months, and we have already begun the search for her replacement. On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, I want to thank Sandra for her contributions."

Sandra Gadd has been with the company since 2016 and has served as CFO since 2019, playing a key role in Boozt's dual listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm, while also shaping Boozt's financial strategy and contributing to the Group's ongoing financial stability.

Sandra Gadd said: "I'm proud of what we have accomplished and honoured to have worked with such talented and dedicated people across the company. Being part of Boozt's growth journey has been a true privilege, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence Hermann has placed in me during our close partnership. Boozt is well-positioned to build on its industry-leading position, and I feel this is the right time for me to pursue new opportunities. I will continue in my role as CFO for the next six months, allowing ample time for a thorough handover process."

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com

Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

