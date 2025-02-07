Boozt AB: Boozt expects continued growth and improved profitability on the back of a solid 2024

Boozt AB Q4 report, January 1 - December 31 2024

Q4 2024

In Q4 2024, net revenue increased by 4% to SEK 3,107 million (Q4 2023: 2,993), also by 4% in local currency

Growth was driven by Booztlet.com (+36%), while revenue from Boozt.com slightly declined (-2%)

Gross margin was 37.5% (37.5%), unchanged compared with Q4 2023

Adjusted EBIT was SEK 307 million (230) corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.9% (7.7%) Adjusted EBIT in the quarter was positively impacted by repayments of customs in Norway of SEK 40 million related to 2024

EBIT was SEK 348 million (183) corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.2% (6.1%) EBIT in the quarter was positively impacted by repayments of customs in Norway of SEK 100 million related to 2022-2024

Profit for the period was SEK 267 million (143)

Free cash flow was SEK 625 million (834)

In the period, Boozt secured a simplified value-added tax registration in Norway, eliminating the obligation to pay import duties on products sold to Norwegian customers.

FY 2024

For the full year, net revenue increased by 6% to SEK 8,244 million (FY 2023: 7,755) or 7% in local currency

Growth was driven by both Boozt.com (+3%) and Booztlet.com (+21%)

Gross margin was 39.0% (39.2%)

Adjusted EBIT was SEK 473 million (400) corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.7% (5.2%)

EBIT was SEK 452 million (299) corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.5% (3.9%)

Profit for the period was SEK 342 million (233)

Free cash flow was SEK 12 million (6)

In 2024, Boozt repurchased 1,296,500 own shares, corresponding to SEK 162 million or 1.9% of the share capital.

Outlook 2025

For 2025, Boozt expects net revenue growth to be in the range of 4-9% This assumes that the current market environment does not change significantly during the year

The adjusted EBIT margin for the year is expected to be in the range of 5.8-6.5% Net savings related to the recently announced technology-driven organisational realignment is expected to add around 0.3 percentage points to the margin.





Outlook 2025 FY 2024 Revenue growth 4-9% 6% Adjusted EBIT margin 5.8-6.5% 5.7%

Co-Founder & CEO Hermann Haraldsson says: "A challenging year has come to an end - a year where we had to work hard to deliver continued growth, while remaining top-of-class in our industry in terms of profitability. Growth in 2024 was mainly driven by our ability to attract new customers to our sites, and I firmly believe this is a result of our relentless focus on delivering a sublime online version of the traditional department store. We now look forward to 2025 with excitement, believing it will be another year of profitable growth, driven by market share gains and increasing profitability, supported by continued efficiencies across the value chain."





SEK million unless otherwise indicated Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Net revenue 3,107 2,993 4% 8,244 7,755 6% EBIT 348 183 90% 452 299 51% Adjusted EBIT 307 230 33% 473 400 18% Profit for the period 267 143 86% 342 233 47% Free cash flow 625 834 -25% 12 6 96% Net revenue growth (%) 4% 23% -19pp 6% 15% -9pp Gross margin (%) 37.5% 37.5% 0.0pp 39.0% 39.2% -0.2pp EBIT margin (%) 11.2% 6.1% 5.1pp 5.5% 3.9% 1.6pp Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 9.9% 7.7% 2.2pp 5.7% 5.2% 0.6pp

Telephone conference / audiocast

Boozt's Group CEO, Hermann Haraldsson, and Group CFO, Sandra Gadd, will present the Q4 report at a telephone conference/audiocast at 09.00 CET on Friday, February 7, 2025. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use this link.



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on this link. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.



For presentation material, please visit Boozt's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com

Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

This information is information that Boozt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-07 08:00 CET.