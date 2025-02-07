NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Provides Corporate Updates

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto, Canada in the first week of March 2025, followed by meetings in New York City. During this week management will have meetings with investments banks and investors, and will present the Company's plans for 2025 to create additional market awareness for NOA.

Q1/2025 Plans

The Company remains focused on the development of its flagship Rio Grande project and expects to finalize the evaluation of the recently completed geophysical campaign before the end of February, followed by the start of the drilling of our water exploration program before the end of the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, proposals from engineering companies for the execution of Rio Grande's Preliminary Economic Assesment are expected to be received and evaluated during this first quarter, and the Company plan to award the works before the end of Q1/25.

Investor Relations Agreement

Additionally, pursuant to a services and subscription agreement (the "Agreement") effective February 1, 2025, NOA has engaged Arx Advisory Ltd. (the "Consultant"), a leading capital markets technology and advisory firm, to provide strategic capital markets advisory and data services, as well as a subscription to the Consultant's data-driven distribution platform and content network (operating under the brand names "WallStreetWire" and "Capitalynx"). The Consultant's services are aimed at optimizing the Company's capital markets operations, financial growth strategy, investor relations strategies and at enhancing awareness among relevant investors audiences. The Agreement, has an initial term of six months, with an automatic quarterly renewal unless terminated with prior notice at least 30 days before the end of a quarter by either party. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Consultant will receive a quarterly fee of US$30,000, payable at the beginning of each quarter. The Consultant is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and operates internationally with clients in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Israel and for additional information on NOA the Consultant can be reached at NOA@arxadvisory.com. The Consultant and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any direct or indirect interest in NOA or its securities, nor do they currently have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Consultant's engagement and Agreement remain subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire