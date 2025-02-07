GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Announces Strategic Partnership with 1606 Corp to Revolutionize AI-Powered Distribution Solutions for Gas Stations + Convenience Stores

Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI Technology to Optimize Logistics, Inventory, and Sales in a $327.6 Billion Market.

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, announced a strategic partnership with 1606 Corp. (OTC PINK: CBDW ), a leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Through this collaboration, CBDW will provide AI-driven services to enhance GPOX's PRISM+ platform further, optimizing logistics, inventory management, and operational efficiencies across its rapidly growing retail network.

GPOX and CBDW

The U.S. convenience store and gas station industry represents 152,396 locations, generating over $327.6 Billion in annual in-store sales, not including fuel. Despite this scale, much of the distribution infrastructure serving these retailers has remained largely unchanged for decades, with most existing providers operating on technology stacks that are 10 to 30+ years old. GPOX is revolutionizing the industry by leveraging AI and real-time data analytics to optimize driver routes, enhance product selection, and improve revenue efficiency, providing a distinct competitive advantage.

AI-Powered Innovation in Distribution

Through this partnership, CBDW will integrate advanced AI capabilities into PRISM+, GPOX's proprietary logistics and inventory management platform, advising and delivering key enhancements, some examples may include:

AI-Driven Route Optimization. Utilizing real-time traffic, weather, and sales data to enhance delivery efficiency and reduce fuel and labor costs.

Predictive Inventory Management. AI-powered analytics to ensure optimal product selection, reducing waste and increasing margins.

Retail Insights & Demand Forecasting. Data integration across GPOX's retail network to maximize store-level profitability.

Performance Monitoring + AI Optimization. Continuous improvements to machine learning models for real-time operational enhancements.

By implementing these AI-driven enhancements, GPOX is setting a new industry standard for efficiency and profitability in distribution - an industry that has historically struggled to adapt to modern technological advancements.

"GPOX is not just modernizing DSD distribution - we are redefining it," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "While most distributors rely on outdated systems that limit their ability to optimize operations, we are fully integrating AI into every aspect of our business.Partnering with 1606 Corp. perfectly aligns with our vision of leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, setting the stage for game-changing advancements in operational efficiency and service delivery. I am genuinely excited to see how this collaboration transforms our industry."

The partnership aligns with GPOX's broader strategy to scale its AI-powered DSD model, which focuses on servicing the fragmented 15% - 20% of high-margin convenience store products that major distributors do not handle. With PRISM+ at the core of its operations, GPOX is building a more responsive, data-driven, and scalable distribution network that can adapt to the evolving needs of independent retailers.

"We are excited to collaborate with GPOX and bring our advanced AI solutions to their already innovative PRISM+ platform," said Austen Lambrecht , CEO of 1606 Corp. "This partnership will help optimize logistics, improve inventory management, and deliver valuable insights that will transform the convenience store and gas station industries. By combining our expertise, we will redefine how distribution networks operate."

The agreement is effective immediately, with AI development and integration already underway. GPOX and CBDW are solving industry-wide challenges, enhancing operational performance, and creating measurable value for retailers nationwide.

For more information on GPO Plus, Inc., visit GPOPlus.com . For details on 1606 Corp's AI-driven solutions, visit cbdw.ai .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About 1606 Corp.

1606 Corp. stands at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in AI Chatbots. Our mission is to revolutionize customer service, addressing the most significant challenges faced by consumers in the digital marketplace. We are dedicated to transforming the IR industry through cutting-edge AI centric solutions, ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience. As a visionary enterprise, 1606 Corp. equips businesses with the advanced tools they need to excel in the competitive digital landscape. Our commitment to innovation and quality positions us as a leader in the field, driving the industry forward and setting new benchmarks for success and customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit https://cbdw.ai .

